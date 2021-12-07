She Loves Tech 2021 Concludes with Three-day Global Conference and Startup Competition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- She Loves Tech, Asia's flagship conference for women and technology, successfully concluded over 3 and 4 December with world-renowned speakers championing women and technology, and the grand finals of the She Loves Tech Competition - world's largest startup competition for women and technology. The competition finalists include CardMedic, re:3D and SAIB, which triumphed over 12 finalists from a 3,000-strong pool competing for up to US$100,000 in investment and cash prizes.

"We are building the 'CES for women and technology' where people from all over the world will discover the latest technology and innovations built by women alongside world famous headliners," says Leanne Robers, Rhea See and Virginia Tan, Co-founders of She Loves Tech.

This year, She Loves Tech @ SWITCH held on November 12, 2021 and She Loves Tech Global Summit, held on December 3-4 2021, gathered trailblazers, influencers, founders and industry experts including Reid Hoffman (Co-Founder of Linkedin & Partner at Greylock), Maria Ressa (2021 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate & CEO of Rappler), Esther Wojcicki ("Godmother of Silicon Valley'' & Founder of Tract.app), Jesse Draper (General Partner at Halogen Ventures), Lindsay-Rae McIntyre (Chief Diversity Officer at Microsoft), Ahmed Mazhari (President of Microsoft Asia), Priyali Kamath (Senior VP, Skin & Personal Care at P&G) , Jacqueline Poh (Managing Director of Economic Development Board Singapore), Chatri Sityodtong (Founder, Chairman and CEO of Group ONE), Connie Chan (General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz), Kane Lim (Co-star of Netflix's Bling Empire), Kelly Mi Li (Executive Producer & Co-star of Netflix's Bling Empire) and many more.

"It's always a pleasure to be part of these kinds of excellent events that try to make the entire world better," says Reid Hoffman, Co-founder of LinkedIn and Partner at Greylock.

The theme for the conference this year was #SheTechsCharge-Brave New World, discussing how women are paving the way for a global sustainable recovery. #SheTechsCharge, also represents a global movement started by She Loves Tech that calls to the public to empower women in technology and/or champion technology that can change lives, showcasing how women in technology and leadership are shaping the emergence of a new paradigm in a post COVID-19 world.

Besides celebrating its seventh year, She Loves Tech marked another milestone in 2021 with the launch of the She Loves Tech Global Fund as well as a landmark partnership with Microsoft Asia. Both the fund and partnership will support She Loves Tech's goal of unlocking US$1 billion in capital for women-led businesses by 2030.

She Loves Tech @ SWITCH, She Loves Tech Global Summit and She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition is proudly sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Microsoft, P&G and UBS and Gold Sponsors, Globalization Partners, IMDA, SWIRE, Redhill and Payoneer and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

About She Loves Tech

Launched in 2015, She Loves Tech is a global platform that is committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. It runs the world's largest startup competition for women and technology, which has attracted thousands of startups from around the world and operates in 50 countries. The platform also seeks out and accelerates the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact, aiming to unlock over US$1 billion in capital by 2030 for women-led businesses.

She Loves Tech creates curated bootcamps for women entrepreneurs based on experiential learning, peer coaching, and mentorship in global technology hubs like the USA, China, Singapore and Israel. Besides organising curated visits to the headquarters of industry leaders, the platform has also launched its proprietary curriculum on accelerating funding for women entrepreneurs. To date, alumni startups have raised over US$250 million after joining She Loves Tech.

To learn more about She Loves Tech, visit www.shelovestech.org.