She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition is back

Open for applications from women-led and women impact startups

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest startup competition and accelerator program for women-led and women-impact tech startups has returned for its 8th year, operating in over 60 countries.

If you are, or know, a tech startup that has at least one female founder, or the startup has majority female consumers or end-users, join She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition 2022.

The She Loves Tech (SLT) Global Startup Competition provides startups with a global stage, a one-of-a-kind five-months-long experience rooted in community, mentorship, education, and investment. Aligned with our mission to bridge the funding gap for women, this is the platform for more women-led and women-impact startups globally to be seen and heard.

Deadlines for new applications are:

August 14, 2022

Brunei Indonesia Singapore

August 21, 2022

Bangladesh Cambodia Malaysia Philippines Sri Lanka Thailand Vietnam

September 1, 2022

China - mainland China - Hong Kong & Macau Central Asia India

Israel Japan Mongolia Pakistan South Korea

September 12, 2022

Africa Australia & New Zealand Baltics, Europe & UK

Latin America Middle East & Turkey North America

Interested parties can find out more details and submit their applications here .

More than $500,000 in prizes are up for grabs:

$15,000 Cash Prize from Teja Ventures

Cash Prize from Teja Ventures $10,000 Cash Prize from ADB Ventures

Cash Prize from ADB Ventures Up to $100,000 direct Investment from She Loves Tech Fund.

direct Investment from She Loves Tech Fund. Mentorship from top investors and tech influencers

Fast track access to programmes and resources and in-house advisory services

Access to a global community of founders and investors and global media coverage

"Innovative business ideas can play a powerful role in addressing the (Asian) region's development challenges, and we've seen women playing leading roles in technological innovation. She Loves Tech is a unique partner who seeks to close the funding gap for women entrepreneurs and accelerate the best technology for transformative impact, a vision that ADB Ventures shares. We're excited to see the innovations that would come out of the competitions this year."

- Dominic Mellor, Head of Asian Development Bank Ventures

This year too, we are boosting our offering by launching a SLT platform to enable investors to assess and evaluate a curated list of startups. The same platform also allows founders to showcase innovation, interact with peers, access resource eg. education and collaborate

SLT is also preparing the launch of our Fund to contribute direct investments of up to $100,000 per selected startup

The five months-long competition will culminate in the She Loves Tech Conference, an annual thought leadership summit where thoughtleaders, changemakers and entrepreneurs will gather in Singapore ahead of the final championship round for the competition.

"This year, every SLT finalist will have an opportunity to receive direct investment from SLT fund and potential co-investments from our affiliate funds. Teja Ventures will continue to support She Loves Tech, which we have done since 2019."

-Virginia Tan, founding partner of Teja Ventures & co-founder, She Loves Tech

"This is our 8th year running She Loves Tech Global Competition and we are always thinking about how to move the needle and better support talented women founders and technologies benefiting women."

- Rhea See, co-founder, She Loves Tech

"Through the competition, conference, SLT fund and investment in our own technology to provide an ecosystem to match founders and investors, SLT hopes to provide greater visibility to startups in our efforts to close the gender gap in funding. "

- Leanne Robers, co-founder, She Loves Tech

About She Loves Tech

Launched in 2015, She Loves Tech is a global platform that is committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. It is a globally recognised institution leading the world's largest startup competition for female entrepreneurs – which has attracted thousands of startups from around the world and operates in over 70 countries. The platform also seeks out and accelerates the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact, aiming to unlock over US$1 billion in capital by 2030 for women-led businesses.

Learn more via https://shelovestech.org