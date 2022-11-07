She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition Winners Revealed

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare & Wellness, Education and Social impact are the top three areas of focus for this year's She Loves Tech Global Competition, now in its 8th year. Femtech made a debut on 2022 Top Ten industries, reflecting a growing trend that bodes well for women and tech.



Startups and Judges at the She Loves Tech 2022 Grand Finals

She Loves Tech—World's largest startup competition for women and technology's 2022 Grand Finals was held on November 5 with 28 pitching finalists (out of 5000 from 90+ countries) with Lios (representing Nordics), a game-changing startup with a novel acoustic material and sound-therapy app eradicating avoidable hearing damage, emerging as Global Champion. Turkiye's Algbio (algae-based biofuel) and Africa's GoBEBA (household essentials quick-commerce) won global second and third place respectively. UK-based Mimicrete (biomimetic self-healing concrete) won ADBV's Impact Award.

This year's competition saw social impact [13.1%] make a comeback in the Top 3 verticals with 44.3% increase compared to 2021, after healthcare & wellness [17.4%] and education [14.8%]. All three also have a significant proportion of female end-users and are solving problems disproportionately affecting women. To further corroborate this trend, femtech [8.9%], entered the Top 10 list for the first-time. We saw greater diversity in solutions across multiple industries and a jump in femtech, sustainability and assistive technology globally. We also saw a positive trend in founders—66% are first-time founders, 55% have tech backgrounds, 80% have diverse founding teams.

She Loves Tech Startup finalists from around the world will be coming together in Singapore at She Loves Tech Global Conference this week, November 10-11.

The theme of this year's Conference is #daringtobe. Ms. Sim Ann, Singapore Senior Minister of State from the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be opening the Conference with Iceland Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir on a dialogue "From the Arctic to the Equator: Great Strides in Women Empowerment and Technology."

This year's Conference will feature for the first-time, a Girls Track, Wellness Festival and Personal Development Workshops (purpose/value-finding, negotiation, mindful leadership). Topics like femtech, sustainability, angel and early-stage future of work, money, building resilience, impact and web3/metaverse will also be covered over two days. The conference is supported by Microsoft, P&G, UBS, IMDA, SWIRE Group, MTR Corporation Limited, Stripe, ADB Ventures, McDermott Will & Emery, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Potato Production, Branded, Shareable Apps and Soldout.

