Shell PH debuts Site of the Future as blueprint for mobility stations worldwide

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first "Site of the Future" in the Philippines launched by Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC) in Cavite is set to become a blueprint for Shell mobility stations worldwide with a focus on enhancing customer experiences, enabling more forms of transportation, and lowering carbon emissions through innovation.

The modern site aims to benchmark the design of Shell's future mobility stations with the introduction of specialized site features that put the needs of customers first and support the local economy. It also promotes sustainability and inclusive mobility with features like dedicated service areas for cyclists.

Istvan Kapitany, Shell International Petroleum Corporation's Executive Vice President (VP) for Downstream Mobility, said that the Site of the Future will contribute to Shell's Mobility Ambition. "We need to be a force for good in the Philippines by bringing all the international standards that we have. We are not only going into changes but shaping the changes with world-class operations," he said.

PSPC Chairman of the Board and Senior VP for Mobility Network Min Yih Tan said the Site of the Future will help define what Shell can further offer its customers. "Shell has invested consistently in mobility and the energy transition. This is symbolic of our commitment of how we want to grow in the Philippines. This is not just a Site of the Future, but the mobility site of today. Anything that we do provides value not just to customers but to society, from the convenience of motorists to decarbonizing, which is the hallmark of the future," Tan said.

The Site of the Future is the result of Shell's collaboration with international retail design agency UXUS which emphasized attention to convenience, sustainability, and customer well-being.

PSPC VP and General Manager for Mobility Randy Del Valle called it the Customer Experience of the Future "that makes the mobility Site of the Future more than a fuel station but a destination".

Aside from the cyclists' area, the Site of the Future uses technology to make vehicle-servicing better and transactions easier with digital payments and Shell Go+ loyalty rewards. Energy-efficient and sustainable technology like solar panels and rain catchers reduce the station's carbon footprint. Eco-bricks upcycled from used plastics make up some of the walls and other fixtures to promote a circular economy. Aside from essentials, Shell Select offers a wide range of food selections and unique finds with local brands.

"The combination of integrated offers makes it interesting which we will take beyond the Philippines to the rest of the world," Tan said.