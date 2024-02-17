ShellShock Protection Launches New Shooting Gear & Tactical Starter Pack

—

ShellShock Protection is proud to announce the launch of its new product line, designed with input and expertise from the Pew Pew Tactical team. After extensive testing and research, ShellShock Protection offers high-quality ear and eye protection specifically tailored for beginners and enthusiasts in the shooting community.

This innovative line includes the much-anticipated Tactical Starter Pack, a comprehensive kit priced at $119, valued at $170, and designed to offer everything a new shooter needs to embark on their shooting journey safely and comfortably. The Tactical Starter Pack makes the process of gear selection easy for beginners, providing them with a curated selection of essentials that are critical for anyone entering the shooting sports.

Understanding that every shooter's needs are unique, ShellShock also offers shooters the flexibility to purchase ear and eye protection products separately.

Product Highlights:

EXO Earmuff Collection : Features gel pads for extra comfort and a better acoustic seal, ensuring the best possible protection against hearing damage.

: Features gel pads for extra comfort and a better acoustic seal, ensuring the best possible protection against hearing damage. Ballistic Sunglasses: All models come with anti-scratch, shatterproof lenses with 100% UV protection, housed in ultra-flexible and durable T90 frames. The lenses are made from ultra-thick polycarbonate for maximum safety and clarity.

The Tactical Starter Pack Includes:

EXO Passive Earmuff

Deflectors Ballistic Shooting Glasses

Universal Gun Cleaning Kit

10 Adhesive Splatter Shooting Targets

A durable, drop-proof carrying case for glasses and earmuffs

Advanced Options for the Avid Shooter:

For those seeking enhanced features, ShellShock Protection offers the EXO Pro Electronic Earmuff and the EXO Pro Bluetooth Earmuff, both equipped with advanced noise reduction technology, digital compression, and connectivity options for a more modern shooting experience.

"ShellShock Protection is all about taking what we've learned firsthand testing gear at Pew Pew Tactical and turning it into something awesome for shooters everywhere,” ShellShock Founder & CEO Eric Hung said.

“That's how our Tactical Starter Pack was born. It's the kind of kit we wish we had when we were starting out — packed with everything a new shooter needs but also top-notch gear for veteran shooters. It's our way of saying, 'Hey, we've been there, and we've got you covered.' Literally. All of our gear is Pew Pew Tactical tested and approved. Because at the end of the day, it's all about shooting safely, comfortably, and having fun while you're at it.”

About ShellShock Protection:

Born from the expert team at Pew Pew Tactical, ShellShock Protection is dedicated to providing the highest quality ear and eye protection for firearm owners. With a focus on safety, comfort, and durability, ShellShock's products are designed to enhance the shooting experience for beginners and experienced shooters alike.

