Shenwan launched "Shenwan Pineapple" and The Second Shenwan Pineapple Culture and Tourism Week in 2022 was held grandly

Shenwan launched "Shenwan Pineapple" to solve the employment problem of local residents and build a Shenwan tourist city.

On 28TH July, 2022,the Launching Ceremony of the Second Shenwan Pineapple Culture and Tourism Week successfully was successfully held at Shenwan Central Square in Shenwan Town.

Shenwan Town issued the group standard "Quality Classification of Shenwan Pineapples" and awarded licenses to special distributors, making every effort to promote Shenwan pineapple products, striving to create a national geographical indication protected product of Shenwan pineapples.

With the theme of "Pineapple Style·Sweet Summer",This Event involves right major activities such as “Discover Shenwan” photography competition, “World-Renowned Pineapple” gourmet carnival, “My Village My Hometown·Modern Street Dance” gala evening, “Pineapple Treasure” parent-child DIY campaign, “Discover Shenwan flavor, Explore Shenwan Free” self-touring in farmland, “Wild Pineapple” camping music festival, hiking with millions of teenager in Shenwan and “Vigorous Shenwan” merchants linkage plan,enabling visitors can fully experience the local conditions and customs of Shenwan Town, Zhongshan City, Zhongshan City, and taste the fresh and sweet of flavor of authentic Shenwan pineapples.

It’s recorded that the sweet,crisp and juicy Shenwan pineapple has been planted in Shenwan town in the 1930s. With the efforts of the local people,Shenwan pineapple has gradually developed and leads Shenwan town to enter a new Stage.Nowadays, Shenwan Pineapple, as a characteristic product of Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, has been officially included in the List of China's famous and excellent Agricultural Products,winning many honors such as "Top Ten Famous Brands" agricultural products in Guangdong Province and national geographical indication products.This Shenwan Pineapple Culture and Tourism Week maximizes the charm of Shenwan culture and allows more consumers to taste Shenwan pineapples.It is believed that Shenwan Pineapple and Shenwan Town will embrace the world in the future with unremitting efforts of local inhabitants.

