Shenzhen Hifun Technology Co., Ltd. Unveils Mudix - The Ultimate Portable Outdoor Projector

Shenzhen Hifun Technology Co., Ltd., a renowned innovator in smart projector technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Mudix - The Ultimate Portable Outdoor Projector. Designed to revolutionize outdoor entertainment, Mudix combines cutting-edge technology, portability, and stunning visual performance to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.

"It adheres to the philosophy of innovation-driven product development, committed to bringing light and shadows to every corner of the world," said Arthur, CEO of Hi-fun Technology. "With Mudix, we are thrilled to provide outdoor enthusiasts, movie lovers, and adventurers with a truly immersive entertainment solution that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime."

Mudix boasts a physical resolution of 1080p and supports 4K HD video playback, ensuring crystal-clear visuals with high-resolution color reproduction and cinematic PQ picture quality tuning. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or sharing photos with friends and family, Mudix's larger projection area and superior image quality create an immersive viewing experience beyond ordinary outdoor projectors' capabilities.

One of the key features of Mudix is its wireless and portable design, which eliminates the hassle of carrying heavy equipment. The projector's lightweight construction allows for effortless transportation and a convenient setup, enabling users to enjoy their favorite content without constraints. With its 250Wh removable long-life battery, Mudix provides up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted entertainment on a single charge, giving you the freedom to indulge in music, movies, and games 24/7.

Furthermore, Mudix offers versatile connectivity options, including multiple connection ports for laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones. By utilizing the latest WIFI6 technology, the projector ensures fast and stable transmission, allowing users to easily project their smartphones, laptops, or tablets onto a maximum screen size of 180". Additionally, Mudix comes pre-installed with popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, eliminating the need for downloading and configuring applications.

Designed with user convenience in mind, Mudix features trapezoidal correction, four-point correction, and full-size zooming for enhanced flexibility. The built-in dual 3W*2 stereo speakers provide an immersive auditory experience, while the latest temperature control technology reduces fan noise by 80%, allowing for focused viewing without any distracting background sounds.

Setting up Mudix is a breeze, with no need for curtain adjustments or complex configurations. The projector can even be used without cords or curtains, enabling projection directly onto tents, creating a hassle-free and immersive entertainment experience. The full set of outdoor curtains and curtain support simplifies creating an outdoor cinema setup, while the customized projector stand ensures stable placement on any surface.

Shenzhen Hifun Technology Co., Ltd. is committed to delivering exceptional products that bring light and shadows to every corner of the world. With Mudix - The Ultimate Portable Outdoor Projector, they continue to push the boundaries of innovation in outdoor entertainment, providing users with a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of their surroundings.

Shenzhen Hifun Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading innovator in smart projector technology, dedicated to bringing light and shadows to every corner of the world through its innovative products. With a focus on research, development, and production, they continue to push the boundaries of outdoor entertainment.





