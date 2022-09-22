Shepherd Smith Edward & Kantas LLP: JPMorgan Chase Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked To The S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Index Excess Return

What Are Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked To The S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Index Excess Return?

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From JPMorgan Chase, this is a structured product linked to the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Index Excess Return (SPGCCLP), which provides a benchmark for the investment performance of crude oil. This index also will usually reflect the theoretical performance of a trader that is purchasing or selling crude oil futures.

JPMorgan Chase Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Index Excess Return are for investors looking to earn Contingent Interest Payments at a rate that is above-market if, on certain, periodic observation dates, the underlying asset closes at or higher than a specific threshold. However, these same investors are also taking on the risk of losing part of or even all of their principal, as well as the risk that there may not be any payments on some or all Review Dates.

These Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes are not for most retail or inexperienced investors. Yet unfortunately, there are now investors with little investing experience or low risk tolerance levels that have suffered serious losses from these JPMorgan Chase structured notes linked to the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Index Return.

Our structured product losses lawyers at Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) are representing investors who have grounds for pursuing a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration claim against JPMorgan Chase for unsuitably marketing and selling these complex products.

What Should You Do If You Suffered Serious Losses in JPMorgan Chase Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked To The S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Index Excess Return?

Contact Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas for a free, initial consultation with one of our expert investment losses lawyers. It may be possible that your financial advisor misrepresented the risks, failed to conduct the proper due diligence to fully comprehend said risks so as to be able to properly explain them to you, or was fully aware that they were unsuitably recommending this Auto Callable Contingent Interest Note and chose to forego your best interests.

Identifying securities fraud or broker negligence as a cause of investment losses can be very difficult, which is why you will need the help of highly experienced securities and investment fraud attorneys working for you. Call (800) 901-4162 today.

Media Contact: Kirk Smith, 713-819-1585, ksmith@sseklaw.com

Office: 713-227-9028