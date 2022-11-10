Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas; Are You A Japanese Investor Whose US-Based Broker Sold You Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Products?

Retired Couple Files FINRA Lawsuit Against Bankoh Investment Services and Broker Yoko Farias

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are a Japanese citizen who was sold Northstar (Bermuda) investments by your US-based financial advisor, you may be wondering what you should do to recover your investment losses. Unfortunately, many foreign nationals, including investors from Asia, Latin America, and South America, were unsuitably sold fixed and variable annuity-like investments and other products from this offshore entity that is now defunct.

These investments were too risky and illiquid for many of these customers, who wanted the protections and stability provided by financial products found in the United States. Yet dozens of brokerage firms appear to have marketed and sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) to their clients, including retail customers and retirees who had conservative investing goals and low risk tolerance levels.

This is why our skilled Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) investor losses attorneys have filed another Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration claim against Bankoh Investment Services and one of its brokers. The claimants are a retired Japanese couple who worked with Honolulu-based financial advisor Yoko Farias. She allegedly essentially 100% concentrated their money in high-risk products. Now, these Japanese retirees are seeking up to $500K in damages.

How Can Our Experienced Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Investor Loss Attorneys Help You?

As many investors struggle with recovering money on their Northstar (Bermuda) investments that could very well be worthless now, it is important that they consider their legal options.

A few of the key questions that will need to be answered:

) investments to you when you wanted to take on little, if any risk, and wanted safe, US protected investments? Were you properly apprised of the risks involved or were misrepresentations and omissions made about your investment?

) and other high-risk investments by your broker-dealer? Did your brokerage firm properly supervise your financial advisor?

If we work together, our seasoned securities lawyers can file your FINRA lawsuit on your behalf and argue your case before a panel of FINRA arbitrators.

FINRA Arbitration FAQs

In the US: (866) 901-4162 today.

International Via WhatsApp (text only): (936) 251-0033

Northstar (Bermuda) FAQs

Northstar (Bermuda) FAQs (Japanese)

