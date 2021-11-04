Sheraton Brings People Together Again with the New Brand Campaign, "Celebrate the Community"

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts "Celebrate The Community" brand campaign video starring popular Chinese actress and singer Myolie Wu in Sheraton Mianyang

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils its new brand campaign, "Celebrate the Community". Sitting at the heart of communities for over 80 years, Sheraton continues to bring people together in destinations around the world. The campaign celebrates the communal spirit and invites guests to reconnect and share experiences, reinforcing the brand's commitment to be "Where the World Comes Together".



In the past 18 months, the pandemic has created the need for social distancing and people are disconnected more than ever. To lift the community spirit, Sheraton invites travelers and locals alike to celebrate the return of human interactions and create meaningful connections. To mark the launch of the campaign, Sheraton created a captivating video starring popular Chinese actress and singer Myolie Wu. Filmed at the newly opened Sheraton Mianyang in China, the video captures the moments of connection and shared experiences with like-minded travelers and guests.

"As the most global brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, Sheraton has always stood for community, and played a special role in serving and connecting people around the world," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "The pandemic lockdowns have created an increased awareness and appreciation of the importance of social interactions in people's lives. With the 'Celebrate the Community' campaign, we hope to remind people of the power of collective and that we are better together."

With 139 hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific, Sheraton invites guests to reconnect with their community or explore new ones in local destinations through a collection of meaningful experiences at participating Sheraton hotels across the region.

Connecting the Community With New and Transformed Experiences

Sheraton recently unveiled its new global brand vision at the newly opened Sheraton Mianyang. The new design and brand programs are inspired to foster community. The hotel's new elevated food & beverage offering creates a focal point in the lobby experience. Part bar, part coffee bar, part market, &More by Sheraton is a central pillar of the brand's new vision, transitioning guests seamlessly from day to night with food & beverage options that are locally sourced, easy to consume while working, and customizable to accommodate all tastes and schedules.

In partnership with local artisan coffee roaster "Qian Xun", the property brings the coffee-roasting experience to &More by Sheraton. Guests can create their own personal blends, while enjoying signature coffees such as Affogato and Espresso Martini.

Connecting to the Destination with Local Sustainable Experiences

Sheraton has always stood for community and the brand has played a special role in beginning, integrating, serving and building communities around the world. Properties around the world offer programs that enable guests to forge connections with local communities for meaningful travel.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to participate in the coral fragment-planting activity in an effort to promote reef habitats and generate new coral. The resort has teamed up with Reefscapers, a coral propagation organization appointed by the Maldivian Government as custodians of the coral colonies in the Gulhi Falhu lagoon, which was slated to be destroyed as part of a reclamation project. The activity is led by experts and offers a hands-on experience to participants while also providing an alternative business to the 250 inhabitants whose sole previous source of income was fishing.

At Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung, the "Family Farmcation" package offers guests a unique opportunity to build connections with the local farming community. Guests can enjoy a hands-on experience in organic farming activities and interacting with local farmers to learn more about sustainable practices. The package includes a set dinner at YUE, the hotel's signature Chinese restaurant, featuring the finest farm-to-table ingredients.

Celebrating Local Culture & Experiences

Sheraton encourages travelers to see the world through the lens of community. Whether it is sharing a meal with the locals or getting up close to the natural habitat, guests have the opportunities to build deeper connections in the destinations.

Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Port Douglas offers one-of-a kind local explorations for guests to grab a map, a delicious refreshment, and gather as a family to discover the vibrant Port Douglas community. Port Douglas features pristine beaches for travelers and locals to swim and build sandcastles.The Main Street and Macrossan Street are the perfect spots for travellers to shop and dine local. The sunset view in the famous Rex Smeal Park is also a not-to-miss when visiting Port Douglas.

Guests staying at Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Gold Coast can experience exclusive behind the scenes access to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. The wildlife sanctuary is home to a myriad of animals in open enclosures, an outdoor-themed playground, Wild Island. Experience the wild lorikeet feeding, free-flight bird shows and Aboriginal performances. Children will then be invited to create postcards out of the day's activities and send to their family and friends to raise awareness for local conservation.

At Sheraton Senggigi Beach Resort, the property offers a Sunday brunch and a Sunday Market, where guests can share a scrumptious meal and socialize as they shop for local products. Many in the community lost their job during the pandemic, and the Sunday Market provides an opportunity for those who are impacted to showcase their products and earn a living to support their families.

About Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 440 hotels in more than 70 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

