Sheraton Grand Macao Associates Win Stelliers Awards 2021

These two awards recognize the professionalism behind one of our largest teams

MACAO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sheraton Grand Macao associates won accolades at the Stelliers Greater China 2021 Grand Awards Ceremony on December 10, 2021 in Guangzhou. The awards went to Anselm Tsang, Rooms Manager for winning 'Front Office Hotelier of the Year' and Raymond Wong, Chief Concierge for winning 'Concierge Hotelier of the Year'.



From left to right: Anselm Tsang, Rooms Manager at Sheraton Grand Macao, Stephane de Montgros, Co-Founder of Stelliers and Raymond Wong, Chief Concierge at Sheraton Grand Macao

Stelliers is the only accolade in Asia that honors the dedicated professionals of the hotel industry, recognize the most talented hoteliers and inspire the younger generations to pursue a career in hospitality.

Multi-Property Vice President of Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao, Janet McNab, said she was extremely proud that two of our team members won such prominent awards at the Stelliers Award 2021 Grand Awards Ceremony. "At Sheraton Grand Macao we offer many training programmes to encourage employee development and professional growth, this is outstanding recognition for two team members that have a proven track record in their respective careers."

Anselm joined Sheraton Grand Macao in September 2018 as Rooms Manager. In his role, he oversees the operations for Front Office, Concierge, Sheraton Club and Guest Service Center with over 300 associates. Currently he is also overseeing Sheraton Fitness, Shine Spa and the budget for Rooms Division.

Raymond began his career in USA after graduating with a Bachelor Degree from the California State Polytechnic University's Collins School of Hospitality Management. In 2014, he joined us as Concierge Agent and within a year, he was promoted to Concierge Supervisor.

Press Photos:



Janet McNab, Multi-Property Vice President at Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao



Sheraton Grand Macao



Anselm Tsang, Rooms Manager at Sheraton Grand Macao



Raymond Wong, Chief Concierge at Sheraton Grand Macao

High-res images are available at: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/1fzEE9uEdI