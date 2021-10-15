Sheraton Grand Macao recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Award "#15 in The World's Best Hotels, Asia - China"

The World's Best Hotels, Resorts, Destinations, Spas, Trains, Car Rentals, Luggage, Airlines, Airports, and Cruises Ranked by Travelers

MACAO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards and Sheraton Grand Macao was recognized as the #15 in The World's Best Hotels in Asia – China.



Sheraton Grand Macao

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can't wait to return to next. The Readers' Choice Awards is the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

Multi-Property Vice President of Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao, Janet McNab, said she was thrilled to receive the honor for the fourth year in a row and Sheraton Grand Macao is the only hotel in Macao to be included in the top 15.

"It is a true honor to see that Sheraton Grand Macao is recognized by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler as one of their favorite hotel in China alongside many esteemed properties," McNab said.

"I would like to thank the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their endorsement, as well recognizing the strong team at Sheraton Grand Macao that go above and beyond, day after day to ensure the numerous of guests we welcome every day, have a wonderful and memorable experience."

The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

High-res images are available at: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/kPa6EYSfgQ