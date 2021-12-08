Sheraton Grand Macao wins 'Best Meetings Hotel Macao' at M&C Asia Stella Awards 2021

MACAU, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Sheraton Grand Macao has won the Best Meetings Hotel in Macao at the prestigious 2021 M&C Asia Stella Awards at a virtual ceremony held today.



Sheraton Grand Macao

The M&C Asia Stella Awards are MICE industry-specific awards that recognize achievements of the very best MICE destinations within Asia, and assess the professionalism of the events team, MICE initiatives, sustainability efforts, and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience.

Daniella Tonetto, General Manager, Sales & Marketing for Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao said it was an honor to receive the M&C Asia Stella Award for Best Meetings Hotel in Macao for the third consecutive year.

"Despite the challenges our industry has faced in 2021, we are thrilled to receive this award from M&C Asia readers and our fellow industry colleagues as recognition for the successful events that we stage so well at Sheraton Grand Macao," Ms Tonetto said.

"In Macao's very competitive MICE market, it's heartening that our world-class MICE facilities, as well our teams of associates in the events and hotel operations that make our events such a success, to be recognized by the many guests we welcome to our hotel."

"And most importantly, as markets recover in the months and years ahead, the award represents the results of our effort to position Macao at the forefront of MICE destinations in Asia, and perhaps the world."

Sheraton Grand Macao is the largest Sheraton in the world and the largest hotel in Macao with 4001 guestrooms and more than 14,000m2 of meetings and event space, including the 5,000 square meter pillarless Kashgar Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 5000 guests, as well as six junior ballrooms, all under one roof.



Kashgar Grand Ballroom with banquet setup

Sheraton Grand Macao Overview

4001 guestrooms, including 361 suites – Macao's largest hotel and Marriott Internationals' largest property worldwide.

largest hotel and Marriott Internationals' largest property worldwide. 10 minutes from Macao International Airport and Taipa Ferry Terminal

International Airport and Taipa Ferry Terminal 20 minutes from Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Terminal

4,891m 2 / 52,645ft 2 pillarless Kashgar Grand Ballroom with capacity for up to 5,000 guests, with further flexibility to divide into 16 meeting rooms

/ 52,645ft pillarless Kashgar Grand Ballroom with capacity for up to 5,000 guests, with further flexibility to divide into 16 meeting rooms Total event space of over 14,000m 2 /152,000ft 2 , with a further 5,000m 2 /55,000 ft 2 accessible with The Londoner Macao to offer a total of 166 individual rooms

/152,000ft , with a further /55,000 ft accessible with The Londoner Macao to offer a total of 166 individual rooms Direct access from hotel rooms to meeting rooms and venues, as well as to over 850 world renowned duty-free retail shops and over 150 international dining options

Three pool decks with private and themed cabanas to host private events and parties

2347 twin hotel rooms, ideal for MICE planners

A dedicated Events Services Team for single point of contact on-site, during and after the event

High-res photos are available at: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/8HDINHXKmh