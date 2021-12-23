Sheraton Revives The Community Spirit with "Celebrate The Community" Brand Campaign

MACAU, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands recently unveiled its new brand campaign, "Celebrate the Community". Sitting at the heart of communities for over 80 years, Sheraton continues to bring people together in destinations around the world. The campaign celebrates the community spirit and invites guests to reconnect and share experience with their communities, reinforcing the brand's commitment to be "Where the World Comes Together" for guests from all walks of life.

In the past 18 months, the pandemic has created the need for social distancing and people are disconnected more than ever. To lift the community spirit, Sheraton invites travelers and locals alike to celebrate the return of communities, interacting and creating richer connections. To mark the launch of the campaign, Sheraton created a captivating video starring popular Chinese actress and singer Myolie Wu. Filmed at the newly opened Sheraton Mianyang in China, the video captures the moments of connection and shared experience with like-minded travelers and guests.

Sheraton Grand Macao is currently showcasing the brand campaign locally by airing Myolie's video on the large screens in its newly renovated reception area adjacent to Shakespeare's Hall within The Londoner integrated resort. "Today, we are excited to unveil the grand entrance of Sheraton Grand Macao with a stunning new Porte Cochere which completes the transformation of the integrated resort complex", said Janet McNab, Multi-Property Vice President, Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao.

As part of the "Celebrate the Community" activation, the hotel invited locally recognized coffee partner – Blooom coffee to connect with their guests at The Conservatory and introduce the artisanal art of coffee, from green bean to roasting and cupping. Participants had the opportunity to witness the brewing process and tasted their single origin coffee.

As the house coffee partner of The Conservatory, Blooom will also be hosting cupping sessions every quarter throughout 2022. Not only can guests experience the finest coffees, they can also learn about their attributes, origins altitudes and much more in this informative workshop.

"As Marriott International's most global brand, Sheraton has always stood for community, and played a special role in serving and connecting communities around the world," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "The pandemic lockdowns have created an increased awareness and appreciation of the importance of community in people's lives. With the 'Celebrate the Community' campaign, we hope to remind people the power of collective and that we are better together. We invite our guests to come together to share and to be part of a meaningful community once again."

With 139 hotels in Asia Pacific, Sheraton invites guests to reconnect with their community or explore new communities in local destinations through a collection of meaningful experiences at participating Sheraton hotels across the region.

Press Photos:



Sheraton Grand Macao



The Conservatory



Blooom Coffee House



Sheraton – Celebrate the Community



Blooom Coffee House

For high-resolution images, please visit: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/hw8iNpMzdg