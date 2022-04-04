Sherbrooke Quebec Car Repair Shop Platform Price Comparison Services Launched

—

If you're in Sherbrooke and need your car repaired, there's no need to look any further. The best car repair shop in town just got even better - with more affordable prices! Plus, they've got all the latest equipment and technology to help get your vehicle back on the road as quickly as possible. So if you're in need of a repair or service, be sure to head over to this establishment - you won't regret it

AutoFixBuddy is an auto repair comparative platform that enables car owners to search for car repair shops nearby and compare the various prices. The service has recently been launched in Sherbrooke and the entire province of Quebec. More details can be found at https://autofixbuddy.com The newly launched platform seeks to make it easier for individuals to find quality and affordable car repair shops in their area and enable car shop owners to connect with more potential customers.

AutoFixBuddy is North America’s number one ( # 1) car repair comparison site. The users can look for a chance to find a mechanic shop and compare its associated services, venture their booking and reviewing services for repair, find friendly cost-effective, convenient, and swift solutions of the car away from the market. The main goal is to satisfy the necessity of customers both auto owners and shop owners. Vehicles frequently break down unexpectedly, and finding a quick and low-cost repair shop is vital to get the vehicle back in operation as early as possible.

The founders of AutoFixBuddy recognized the demand for an auto repair comparative platform in Quebec and with their newly launched service, they seek to satisfy this growing need. AutoFixBuddy was founded with the mission to help consumers avoid exaggerated rates for auto repairs. The service enables clients to look for auto repair shops with fair prices based on location, ratings, and reviews. Currently, the platform has over 12,000 repair shops listed.

A spokesperson for the company, Kim Morrison said: “We have been working on establishing an online car repair comparison website so that it can help all the various kinds of drivers to meet their necessities. We are providing a platform where you can choose the best garage for your car service and maintenance without paying exaggerated rates for any.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://autofixbuddy.com

