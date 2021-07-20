Sherpa Healthcare Partners Announces the Successful Closing of Oversubscribed Fund II

BEIJING, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa Healthcare Partners is pleased to announce the successful closing of the oversubscribed Sherpa Healthcare Fund II. The fund focuses on early- to growth-stage investments in China healthcare sector to cover companies in biotech/biopharma, medical devices/diagnostics, and medical services. The Fund's LPs include public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, family offices, funds of funds, asset management companies, and other institutional investors.

Outstanding portfolio companies of Sherpa Healthcare Funds include Cytek Biosciences, New Horizon Health, Singleron, Epimab, NanoVision, Belief Biomed, Stroke Care, Blissbio, VisionX, Visen, and many more.

We at Sherpa Healthcare Partners greatly appreciate the trust of our LPs and the support from our portfolio companies as well as our friends and partners.

Sherpa will continue to fulfill our mission of investing in top healthcare enterprises delivering high value, high impact products and services to improve human health.

Be Great, Make Others Great.