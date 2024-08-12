Sherwoods International Properties is the Exclusive Real Estate Agent For Celeste by Westar in JVC, Dubai

Sherwoods International Properties, a renowned name in the international real estate market, has become the exclusive agent for Dubai’s exciting new luxury project, Celeste by Westar.

—

Sherwoods International Properties, a leading international real-estate consultant, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Celeste by Westar. This exceptional off-plan project, located in the vibrant community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai effortlessly blends modern contemporary living with enhanced functionality.

Celeste by Westar: The Epitome of Modern Luxurious Living

Situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Celeste by Westar is in one of Dubai's most posh neighborhoods. This exclusive project comprises fifteen state-of-the-art townhouses, each carefully designed with comfort, minimalism, and sophistication in mind. With easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Hessa Street, and Al Khail Road, Celeste by Westar offers a blend of tranquil living within happening surroundings.

Starting from 3,273 Sq.Ft, these spacious four-bedroom units are ideal for families looking for a contemporary lifestyle. The townhouses' open-plan layout creates an inviting atmosphere for modern living. Each house comes with a versatile den that can be customized according to residents' needs. It can be transformed into a home office, a playroom, or even an additional living space.

These modern townhouses are fully automated for utmost convenience. The kitchen is complete with top-of-the-line fitted appliances. A beautiful pool and BBQ area make an ideal outdoor space for entertaining guests. The high living room ceilings make the inside of the houses feel equally as luxurious as the front elevation.

The Westar Promise

Since it’s inception in 2004, Westar Properties has delivered countless successful real-estate projects in UAE. The company is renowned as one of the top developers in the JVC region, with a special focus on building modern, luxury townhouses.

Westar prioritizes upfront communication, honesty and integrity in its dealings. The company is known for giving realistic construction deadlines and delivering quality projects on time.

Sherwoods: Setting Standards in International Real Estate

Sherwoods International Properties specializes in comprehensive real estate advisory and consultancy services, ranging from acquisition to activation. Their expertise extends to strategic business advisory, sales and rentals, product launch and planning as well as extensive market research.

Sherwoods deal with boutique practices, private clients, institutions, and governmental/private developers. The company’s deep understanding of regional real estate, alongside its extensive network of international associates, has solidified its position as a leading international luxury real estate consultant. It boasts partnerships with real estate giants, including Emaar, Nakheel, and Danube.

Iseeb Rehman: Sherwood’s Driving Force

Founded in 1988 by CEO Iseeb Rehman, Sherwoods International Properties initially served the real estate needs of private bankers in London. The company quickly expanded its operations, opening its headquarters in Dubai to cater to expatriates in the UAE.

Iseeb's areas of expertise include international real estate advisory, investments, and asset management. His focus lies in the Middle East and UK markets. Under his leadership, the company established a diverse portfolio of commercial and residential properties across key regions, including the United Kingdom, Europe, America, and the UAE.

About their recent achievement as the exclusive partner for Celeste by Westar Iseeb says, “At Sherwoods International Properties, our mission is to set the benchmark for excellence in the real estate industry. We strive to deliver high-quality services to our clients, and our new partnership with Celeste by Westar is further proof of this.”

Conclusion

For thirty-six years now, Sherwoods International Properties has been servicing clients in the UAE and UK with prime real-estate advisory and consultancy services. The company is excited to announce its partnership with Dubai’s up-and-coming luxury real-estate project, Celeste by Westar located in JVC.

As an exclusive real-estate partner, Sherwoods International Properties brings clients a flexible payment plan, prices start from AED 3.699 M. This luxurious project, set to be completed by the end of 2025 comprises fifteen contemporary townhouses, each with state-of-the-art facilities.

For more details, please use the information below to contact Sherwoods International Properties.



Contact Info:

Name: Ilyas bouhanna

Email: Send Email

Organization: S I P PROPERTIES BROKERS L.L.C

Phone: +971 04 355 0094

Website: https://www.sherwoodsproperty.com/



Release ID: 89137985

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.