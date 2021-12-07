Shiba Card Launches Innovation That Turns Digital Currency/ Cryptocurrency Into Prepaid Cards

Release of the Shiba Card.

The Shiba team is pleased to announce the release of the Shiba Card, an innovation that will help users convert their Crypto into prepaid cards effortlessly.

According to the team, the virtual card is easy to register under any name. For anonymity, you can register it under a fictitious name and have no reason to reveal your identity while shopping with the card.

ShibaCard

The ShibaCard supports the Address Verification System that allows registration with any real address or name. During the card’s registration process, no identity verification is required for the Mastercard prepaid card or the Shibacard Visa card.

Hence, users won’t be required to provide any form of identification – documents or ID. It offers everything that guarantees your anonymity while paying for goods and services online.

It is immaterial if you wish to convert a fiat currency or cryptocurrency into a prepaid Shiba card, simply sign up on Shiba’s website and purchase the virtual card. Your names, email addresses, and passwords are the information you need to register on their site and be qualified to buy the card.

Satisfying Purchasing Experience

The team offers prospective clients a fast purchasing experience. With just a few clicks on their website, you can buy the card.

If you’re purchasing the card with Perfect Money, the transaction will be completed within a minute while payment with cryptocurrency takes about 30 minutes. Once your payment is confirmed, the card will be delivered to you in just a few minutes.

The virtual cards are available for purchase on the Internet, every minute of the day. The team makes the purchasing process smooth, super-fast, and stress-free, so prospective users won’t have a hard time buying the card.

Shiba Card Features

Highlighting the benefits of using the card, the team explained that “the cards we offer are issued by banks in the United States and Canada, and they are recognized as regular (not virtual) prepaid cards.” As a result, the card is globally accepted as a legit payment method for all online transactions and purchases.

The Shiba team offers a wide range of cards for between $500 and $1,000 per card, so users can begin through the website via signing up. And start using it for paying for goods and services. Preview the available options through the “Cards” menu on Shiba’s website to choose your preferred card type.

And further quoted by the CEO – Shibacard in a Live press conference: “We also have option of Giftcards, currently supported Amazon, Uber and Apple Pay”.

