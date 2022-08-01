Shiba Grow Moves To Next Stage With Its Coin

—

A new meme coin called Shiba Grow has been revealed its coin to the general public. The coin is a Binance token built on the Binance Smart Chain network.

The project team is focused on attaining the goal, even though it appears ambitious. The team is prepared to spread the word about this most recent project in the crypto ecosystem and has a substantial marketing budget to ensure this materializes.

Shiba Grow Token characteristics

The Shiba Grow platform is groundbreaking because it stands out from other meme coins. These characteristics contribute to Shiba Grow’s strength as a token in the cryptocurrency space. According to the executive officer, the Shiba Grow coin will guarantee you the best features available in the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency includes several features, including liquidity locked, anti-whale wallet limits, etc.

Additionally, it comes with a 53.6% LP lock for 5 months, 32.3% on the dead address since it’s renounced and every injection goes there, and 14,1% is on staking contract, with buy and sell fees of 8% each. The team behind Shiba Grow is skilled and has a big marketing budget. Although the total supply is not known yet, the team plans to own no more than 3% of the platform's total supply. "We are presenting a new way to develop riches while worrying about society and community participation," the project manager said.

Furthermore, the marketing manager highlights the relevance of the coin. According to him, “the goal of ShibaGrow is to establish itself as the largest and most secure utility meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain. We will keep expanding with marketing, utility, and other things until we're at the top! We set out to design a meme coin that is not only distinctive but also makes many people wealthy. Our goal is for our coin to be useful for development.

About Shiba Grow

Shiba Grow is an ownerless, fully decentralized platform supported by a community of passionate investors. It allows everyone to participate and grow with the platform.

