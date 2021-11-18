ShibaPad – Not just another MEME Token, Introduces its Launchpad on BSC

ShibaPad Launches its MEME Token.

ShibaPad team is proud to announce its Launchpad on BSC, it is integrating MemeDAO + NFT + launchpad platform in the Web3.0 era, led by an experienced team.

The ShibaPad is an ambitious project, which is built on a great community base and aims to be not just another Meme token, it will be used as a governance token of ShibaPad woof-ecosystem.

ShibaPad Vision

The ShibaPad aims to be a reliable and trustworthy Launchpad built by community members and full of collaboration. As with the vision to be meme-friendly, to get the attention of every meme-lovers on BSC, giving significant incentives to holders by handpicking strong and proven projects.

ShibaPad Ecosystem And Holders Reward

$SBP governance token V1It is the first governance token of the early phase, it will give passive & stake rewards to holders + Governance function (Holders can vote to critical decisions by escrowing token)

Holders will be able to stake $SBP to earn $Puppies (reward token of woof-ecosystem) and top holders will get airdrops of Gen1 NFT and more. Holders' share of $SBP will decide their levels for the Launchpad.

Gen1 NFTs & moreNFT holders can use this PFP as ShibaPad community member. Gen1 NFTs will be able to stake to earn $Puppies. The rarity of Gen1 NFT will affect the reward rate of puppies, exclusive benefits.

Extra Benefits For NFT Holders

NFT holders will get benefits of extra airdrops for launching tokens and NFTsGen1 NFTs will be listed on NFT exchanges like PCS NFTmarket, treasure land, etc.

Next-Gen NFTs won't be much, those will be exclusively dropped to the Gen1 holders & solid holders of $SBP & Community supporters of Professionals of various fields.

Reward Token

$Puppies will be the reward token of ShibaPad eco-system, the lp pool will be created and managed continuously with profits of the woof-eco system (from Launchpad, NFT loyalties, sell tax) when the $Puppies are introduced, $SBP won't provide direct reflection reward anymore, it will be replaced as $Puppies reward pool.

The specifics like total supply, emission rate &, etc. will be decided by governance vote. And that will be the main source of profit for the community after Gen1 NFTs. People can get early access to various launching projects here, with various options (different vesting and price) BNB will be used to participate in the project pools, fees will be deducted. The level of the user will affect fees and exclusive sales options.

BSCScan: https://bscscan.com/address/0x75e457c1AD98bCC78ae676E9a87A324807475B6b#code

PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x75e457c1AD98bCC78ae676E9a87A324807475B6b

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shibainupad

Telegram: https://t.me/shibainupad

Contact Info:

Name: Monoshino

Email: Send Email

Organization: ShibaPad

Address: USA/NY

Website: https://www.shibapad.finance

Release ID: 89053637