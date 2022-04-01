SHIBAYC; the Next Frontier of Decentralized NFT Gaming Experience

—

SHIBAYC Ecosystem is a layer two solution in the Ethereum domain. It aims to integrate PFP NFT culture with blockchain play to earn (P2E) gaming. It is the most ambitious crypto-community aiming to reach the next decentralized NFT gaming experience frontier. The team implemented a maximum buy limit of 1% of the total circulating supply to ensure a fair distribution of tokens during launch. The $SBAYC token holders will get whitelisted for the NFT drop happening later in April 2022.

The diverse NFT collection consists of over two hundred plus traits. Each of the specific characteristics is then assigned a particular rarity making the collectables fun-to-trade and providing value for buyers. These NFTs will then later be integrated with our SHIBKOMBAT PvP Wager game. As this project is created to give maximum power to the SHIBAYC holders, the evolution will also be entirely driven by the majority of holders.

The roadmap for the project is well listed on the website, and the whitepaper is also provided. A whitepaper is generally used to explain the purpose and technology behind a particular project. In phase one of this project, the team aims to have the token listed on the Coin market cap and Coingecko website. These are two of the most well-known website for Crypto tokens listing.

One of the most important parts of phase one of this project is the smart contract audit. This ensures secure asset funds for users (SAFU). This means an emergency reserve will be held to protect any invested assets. In a hack or other event resulting in the loss of buyer's assets, these assets will then be used to pay back investors. The NFT collection and game trailer will also begin their development in phase one.

"In phase two, it will be one of the most exciting periods for this project," says a

spokesperson for the SHIBAYC team. "The team will use part of the token sold for a New York City Times Square Billboard advertisement. Apart from that, the team aims to collaborate with celebrities to help market the project even more."

The token is available on Uniswap initially and will be listed on various Centralized Exchanges in future. It was launched on the 25th of March at 6.00 PM UTC.

About Shiba Inu Yacht Club

Shiba Inu Yacht Club (SHIBAYC) is an NFT Gaming Token on the Ethereum blockchain. The team aims to integrate PFP NFT culture with blockchain play to earn gaming. It is one of the most ambitious crypto-community aiming to reach the next frontier of the NFT gaming experience.



Contact Info:

Name: Francesco Franzoso

Email: Send Email

Organization: Shiba Inu Yacht Club - SHIBAYC

Website: https://www.shibayc.com/



Release ID: 89072378