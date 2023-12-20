Shield Of Gold Releases Guide To IGG Coin Investments For Asset Diversification

Shield of Gold has released a new guide, titled ‘10 Superior Qualities of Investment Grade Gold,’ to highlight the advantages it poses over gold bullion for retirement.

—

Shield of Gold's new guide emphasizes that while gold bullion is typically used to safeguard wealth and protect against the threat of economic issues affecting a portfolio, investment-grade gold (IGG) offers more consistent growth, dating back to the 1600s.

More information can be found at https://coins.shieldofgold.com/

Shield Of Gold's latest guide is based on insights from Greg Halloway, an internationally acclaimed gold investment expert who has 50 years of experience and also contains tips on finding rare Empire Coins. The expert discusses their rarity and scarcity, historical significance, potential for higher returns, and more.

Shield of Gold explains that investing in physical gold can provide portfolio diversification, especially for those saving for retirement. While paper assets carry inherent risk, gold offers a tangible store of value to balance market volatility.

IGG rare coins often appreciate substantially faster than standardized bullion, while also providing greater liquidity, the team says in the guide. As certified rarities tied to historical events, designs, and mintages, IGG coins occupy a unique niche with a passionate collector base.

Unlike gold bars and rounds focused solely on metal content, IGG coins are admired as intricate works of art, which allows investors to diversify into alternative assets that deliver both financial and aesthetic value, the guide adds.

The IGG coin market also moves independently from factors impacting standardized bullion products. While commodity gold prices may rise and fall with political events, trade policies, and other global economic forces, IGG coin values often chart a separate trajectory. The Shield of Gold guide explains market differentiators so investors can make informed allocation decisions.

One of the main differentiating factors between bullion and IGG coins is the passion of the community, according to the guide. IGG has a close-knit community of collectors who care about owning, studying, and appreciating these historical artifacts, and investors can find like-minded individuals to collaborate with, learn from, and potentially identify new acquisition and sale opportunities.

Greg Halloway says: “When building your precious metals portfolio, investment grade gold shines as a superior choice over bullion. Its rarity, historical significance, and time-proven growth record for higher returns set it apart. Unlike bullion, IGG bridges history and wealth, offering not only preservation but also growing your wealth over generations.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://coins.shieldofgold.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Jordan Lott

Email: Send Email

Organization: Shield Of Gold

Address: 5200 South Tamiami Trail Suite 117 , Estero, FL 33928, United States

Phone: +1-561-556-1856

Website: https://coins.shieldofgold.com/



