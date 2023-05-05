ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling Launches New Couples Counselling Service in Calgary

The launch of ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling's new Couples Counselling service is designed to help couples in romantic partnerships resolve conflicts and improve their relationship. The service is available online and in-person, and utilizes various techniques to help couples work through challenges.

Calgary, Canada - ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling, a leading counselling and therapy centre in Calgary, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest service, Couples Counselling. The service will be available online and in-person for all relationship types, including long-term, engaged, married, and family, including co-parenting relationships. This new addition to the service lineup is set to launch on May 4, 2023. This new service is added to the established and effective offering that ShiftGrit provides for individual therapy from our Calgary Psychologists.



Couples Counselling addresses various relationship issues and challenges that impact daily life, such as communication problems, commitment concerns, trust issues, emotional and behavioural dysregulation, sexual-related difficulties, and more. This new service is designed for all types of couples in romantic partnerships who want to strengthen their relationship, improve communication, and resolve conflicts.



"For ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling, putting our clients first is at the core of everything we do. We developed this couples counselling service because we noticed that most relationships tend to hit roadblocks that can be addressed effectively through counselling. Our objective is to help our clients foster positive and healthy relationships", said Andrea McTague, Registered Psychologist and founder of ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling.



The Couples Counselling service offers various techniques to help couples work through their relationship challenges in a constructive and supportive environment. Some of the techniques that will be used within couples therapy in Calgary depend on the presenting problem. However, the most effective techniques incorporate Gottman Method, Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), and Reflective Listening.



Gottman Method is a research-based therapy that focuses on how couples communicate and manage conflicts. With its approach to developing effective communication skills, self-awareness, and empathy in couples, it has revolutionized the field of couples therapy. On the other hand, Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) focuses on the emotional connection between couples, helping them develop a secure attachment and emotional bond. Reflective Listening, on the other hand, helps couples learn how to communicate better, allowing both parties to feel heard and understood.



Research has shown that couples counselling is highly effective in resolving relationship issues and improving overall relationship satisfaction. Couples therapy helps to enhance intimacy and communication, promote mutual respect and understanding, and achieve relationship goals. Furthermore, it can also help deal with more serious issues, such as infidelity and domestic violence.



Many couples may not be certain if they need couples counselling. Here are some signs that indicate that a couple may want to seek couples counselling: communication breakdown, emotional disconnection, sexual problems, frequent arguments, unfulfilling relationships, different parenting styles, and money issues. With such warning signs, it is critical to seek professional help early before the issues escalate.



By seeking counselling services from ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling, couples can get ongoing support, learn strategies to tackle relationship-related stress and improve communication in order to create a happy and healthy relationship. The benefits of Couples Therapy are diverse, including improving communication and problem-solving skills, enhancing emotional intimacy and connection, and reducing stress and anxiety associated with unresolved conflicts.



At ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling, our priority is ensuring that couples get the best possible service. With the Couples Counselling service, ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling aims to assist couples in overcoming challenges, reinforcing positive relationship habits and providing guidance to build a stronger, healthier and happier relationship.



