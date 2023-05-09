The ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling Protocol in Calgary, Canada - A Game-Changing Approach in Mental Health Therapy

The Shift Protocol is a step-by-step plan that serves as the backbone of therapy and a method of reliably identifying a wide range of client issues. It’s designed to recalibrate the client’s cognitive perspective, and subconscious reactions, so they can best life’s challenges.

ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling is excited to celebrate 10 years in business with its flagship service, The Shift Protocol, designed to provide clients with a groundbreaking, comprehensive approach to mental health therapy. The Shift Protocol is a step-by-step plan that serves as the backbone of therapy and a method of reliably identifying and addressing the root causes of stress, anxiety, depression and many other clinical concerns.



"At ShiftGrit, our psychologist Calgary cares about our performance because we care about the client's results. Our mission is to help as many people as we can build their custom-built realities," says Andrea McTague, founder of ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling. "We want to help people achieve long-term success and make the world a happier, healthier place, starting with Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and beyond."



ShiftGrit's Founder's Story



Andrea McTague, the founder of ShiftGrit, started the company with a personal experience in mind. "I see myself as a pretty average person. Once upon a time, I got stuck on some stuff I couldn't put aside and hoped to get some help," says McTague. "I met some therapists, but it was an arduous process that left much to be improved. That's why we built Shift and its client experience, which flips the stigma of ‘the bird’ and speaks with clarity in the absence of psycho-babble." ShiftGrit’s therapy protocol is built on 4 pillars:



Pillar #1. Clinical Development and Training



ShiftGrit is unique in its approach to training clinicians in a particular theoretical and methodological protocol, with extensive onboarding training, clinical development meetings, groups, and even manuals. The company firmly believes that developing better clinicians leads to better client experience, so training is built into its culture.



Pillar #2. A Trusting Relationship



ShiftGrit recognizes the importance of a trusting relationship between the client and therapist. The company has designed an elevated experience that delivers what clients expect, from online booking options and convenient client experience service to meticulous advertising and branding. In therapy sessions, ShiftGrit helps clients develop a working relationship with the therapist by being a warm, caring, non-judgmental and trustworthy professional.



Pillar #3. Strong Case Conceptualization



ShiftGrit developed the Pattern Theory, which allows clients and therapists to conceptualize a wide range of issues in a reliable and easily understandable framework, helping therapists identify issues more easily, connect the dots for clients, and understand the root causes of stress, anxiety and many other clinical concerns.



Pillar #4. Consistent and Reliable Protocol



The Shift Protocol is a step-by-step plan that serves as the backbone of therapy, designed to recalibrate the clients' cognitive perspective and subconscious responses to life's challenges. It’s an innovative and highly effective approach designed to train core mental fitness, helping clients acquire long-term skills that are applicable in all areas of life.



The Shift Protocol Offers Additional Benefits



Improved self-awareness, emotional regulation and self-confidence, personalized treatment plans, long-term success, a holistic approach, empowerment and self-reliance, a built-in support system, and improved decision-making are just some of the benefits offered through the Shift Protocol.



"We want people to have fun while levelling up at life and feel like they're done with us when they decide that they no longer need therapy," says McTague.



ShiftGrit Psychology & Counselling is proud to have served Alberta & British Columbia communities in Canada for the last number of years. We learn and grow every day just like our clients and look forward to what the future has in store. For more information on ShiftGrit and its services, please visit https://shiftgrit.com/.





