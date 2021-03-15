Shimao Services Announces 2020 Annual Results

(From left to right): Mr. Liu Yu, Assistant President of Shimao Services; Mr. Cai Wen Wei, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Shimao Services; Mr. Jason Hui Sai Tan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Shimao Group and Chairman of the Board of Shimao Services; Mr. Ye Ming Jie, Executive Director and President of Shimao Services; Mr. Feng Bo, Vice President of Shimao Services