Shimmer Launches out of Y Combinator’s Summer 21 Batch to Build Future of Preventive Mental Health

Shimmer was accepted into Y Combinator’s prestigious 2021 Summer Batch.

Today, Shimmer offers online mental health support groups that are led by coaches. Members pay a monthly subscription fee to join a small group of people with shared identity & experiences and improve their mental wellbeing together. They've been accepted into Y Combinator’s 2021 Summer Batch with their idea.

Y Combinator is a startup accelerator that has helped companies like Airbnb, Reddit, and Coinbase, as well as some great healthcare companies, such as Modern Health, Lucira Health, and Athelas lift off the ground. The program picks the most promising startups across the world and equips them with world-class startup community, resources, and advisors.

Since joining Y Combinator, the team has worked closely with their group partners—Michael Siebel (Co-founder of Twitch), Tim Brady (CPO of Yahoo), Diana Hu (Co-founder of Escher Reality), Calvin French-Owen (Co-founder of Segment)—to build a high-retention subclinical mental health experience that members love. Their facilitator-led support groups solve many of the frustrations they saw early on by being more affordable and responsive to users' needs through our expert-crafted curriculum and extremely diverse pool of peer coaches. Currently, we have tested across BIPOC, LGBTQ+, Anxiety, and Career-centric groups and have gotten over 80% 3-month retention-- and now they're looking to expand our services to serve more people.

As they wrap up their time at Y Combinator, they are starting a Seed fundraise, and already have funding from Y Combinator, XX, Pillar, Blackstone Launchpad Techstars, Human Capital, and others.

They're hiring! Email them at careers@shimmer.care if you or someone you know is an engineer or peer facilitator passionate about mental health accessibility.

They're also opening up the beta to the public. If you or a friend are interested, sign up through their website at www.shimmer.care ✨.

Release ID: 89041472