Shineway (2877.HK) Q1 revenue increased by 37.0%

HONG KONG, May 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2877.HK) recently released its unaudited turnover for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (Q1 2021) based on its management accounts.Revenue for Q1 2021 went up 37.0% YoY, which implies a growth of 20.4% over the pre-COVID 19 levels, as compared with the same period of 2019. The Group's main product types all achieved significant growth. Sales of injection products went up by 34.2%; soft capsule products recorded growth of 6.6%; granule products showcased the strongest turnover growth of 62.2%; turnover of TCM formula granule products increased by 50.5%. For products in other forms, turnover grew by 54.2%.FINET News H.K.