ShineWing rebrands as SW and turns its focus to a global growth strategy

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShineWing International, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms, today unveiled a new look to the world that included a new simplified brand name SW, along with new logo design and visual identity. It is a complete rebrand to better reflect the global nature of businesses and target markets, while also capturing our position as a global professional network with deep Asian roots.

The various dots in the new logo represent SW's rapidly growing global professional services network, with three orange dots in an arrow shape illustrating our capability to drive progression. The modern calligraphy-style font echoes the SW network's heritage while recognising our dynamic look and image.

The rebrand comes at an important time amid business and wealth growth around the world as it starts to emerge from a pandemic hibernation. Our industry is reshaped by the convergence of accounting practices across multiple jurisdictions, ever-changing regulatory requirements, along with different tax reforms. A deep local knowledge of the laws, regulations and business culture is extremely valuable, as businesses and individuals look to maximise efficiency. We have the reach and resources to deliver precisely that expertise.

"Our branding was in need of a revamp to reflect the nature of the business, which is now radically different from how it was years ago," said Mr. Zhang Ke, Chairman of SW International. "The new branding represents the growth and global reach of SW, while maintaining continuity in our history and strengths."

The new SW tagline, "Catalyst for success", puts emphasis on how SW supports and accelerates the process of achieving the aspirations of clients, member firms and employees, driven by a rapidly expanding network of offices with the expertise to facilitate transnational opportunities.

The SW network now has more than 10,000 professionals, including over 480 partners, located in more than 80 offices in 16 regions around the world.

Mr. Marco Carlei, Managing Director of SW International added, "Our strategy is to expand growth in Europe, Africa, Middle East, America and other parts of the world. We are a leading international professional services organisation that has deep roots in Asia. We remain totally committed to offering quality and seamless services and creating benchmarks for the future. We look forward to growing our presence and business to drive continued success."

About SW International

SW is a global network of independent accounting and consulting firms, ranked as the 19th in terms of fee income and 17th in terms of total headcount among all top 30 networks globally according to the World Survey of International Accounting Bulletin (IAB) published in 2020.

SW is the brand for the SW network and for each of the member firms which perform professional services.