Shinhan Perkasa Holdings Announces Key Employee Promotion

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Perkasa Holdings, a market-leading boutique wealth management company located in Seoul, has today announced a recent promotion.

Ko Yeon-Hong, a long-term employee of the company who has most recently held the role of Human Resources Assistant, has been promoted to Human Resources Director.

The Human Resources Director will be responsible for the smooth and profitable operation of our human resources department. Yeon-Hong will supervise and provide consultation to management on strategic staffing plans, compensation, benefits, training and development, budget, and labour relations.

"This promotion reflects our company's commitment to excellence," said Chief Executive Officer at Shinhan Perkasa Holdings, Hak Dong-Gun. "We have built a high performing team that requires we recognise and retain individuals for their leadership and contributions. Ko has exemplified our company's highest standards of integrity. She is a passionate team player who has consistently developed new strategies that exceed our expectations while assisting with the growth of our business."

Yeon-Hong joined Shinhan Perkasa Holdings in 2016 and has proven herself by focusing on delivering effective human resource solutions throughout her career history with the company. She will now be responsible for overseeing the entire Human Resources team whilst keeping the company's core principles at the centre of all corporate recruitment and business growth issues.

"I have worked with Ko since she started and nobody is better for this role. During our time together, we have developed a close working relationship and have shared many of the same ideas in terms of growth strategies for my team and our company," said Ralph Johnson, Director of Global Corporate Markets at Shinhan Perkasa Holdings.

Shinhan Perkasa Holdings provides all its team members the opportunity to enhance their abilities by being dedicated to fostering a bright, team-focused working environment which keeps one ear open for feedback and suggestions from the inside and considers the preferences of all its members.

About Shinhan Perkasa Holdings

Headquartered in the heart of Seoul, South Korea, Shinhan Perkasa Holdings is a respected pioneer in wealth management and investment advisory.

