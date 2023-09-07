Shinil Co., Ltd. takes on U.S. Market with Eco-Friendly Multi-Purpose Scrubbers

Introducing the Eco-Friendly Multi-Purpose Scrubber: Where Innovation Meets Sustainability

—

Shinil Co., Ltd., a leading expert in environmentally-friendly cleaning products, is set to make a groundbreaking entry into the American market. In a landmark move, the company has secured a supply contract with Full Circle Home, a premier brand in the U.S. for eco-friendly household cleaning products, to deliver their unique products to major U.S. retailers.

This international collaboration will officially commence with an introduction at "The Inspired Home Show" in Chicago in 2023. By partnering with Full Circle Home, Shinil Co., Ltd. is set to redefine the standards of what eco-friendly cleaning products can achieve, merging utility with sustainability in a way that resonates with today’s environmentally-conscious consumers.

The company leverages natural materials such as sisal, coconut, and cellulose, to create a unique product line that embodies a commitment to sustainability and quality. Among these, the Multi-Purpose Scrubber stands out for its versatility and environmentally-friendly credentials.

This scrubber is suitable for a broad range of cleaning tasks—be it in the kitchen, on countertops, in bathrooms, or elsewhere. The soft texture of natural plant-based cellulose combined with the scrubbing capabilities of sisal and coconut materials make it an ideal solution for cleaning everything from scratch-sensitive dishware to tough pans. All materials used are natural and free from harmful toxins and pesticides, ensuring that the product adheres to the highest eco-friendly standards.

As a company focused on the power of natural, sustainable resources, Shinil Co., Ltd. stands as a beacon of innovation in the household cleaning industry. Offering a diverse lineup of products based on various eco-friendly materials, Shinil is looking to shape the future of eco-conscious living. For those interested in learning more about the company's impactful offerings, Shinil Co., Ltd. is open to inquiries and can be reached for further information.

Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Chang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Shinil Co., Ltd.

Address: Republic of Korea

Phone: 82-2-549-9421

Website: http://shinilglobal.com



