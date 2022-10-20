Shining in Australia, Chery Gemini TIGGO 7 PRO and TIGGO 8 PRO will be Launched Next Year

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, TIGGO 7 PRO and TIGGO 8 PRO from Chery have arrived in Port Kembla, New South Wales, Australia. Chery will carry out a series of test drive activities for OMODA products including two new vehicles in Australia, which will kick off the official launch in 2023.

As a flagship model of TIGGO family, TIGGO 8 PRO is a large 7-seat luxury and commercial medium-sized SUV oriented to the new rich urban people who are successful in business and have a taste for quality life. Furthermore, based on the 3.0 design concept of "Aesthetics of Content and Form", the new vehicle boasts an impressive, calm and forceful appearance. In addition, TIGGO 8 PRO is equipped with advanced intelligent technology configuration, including ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel and central control screen, as well as an 8-inch intelligent air conditioner LCD touch screen, which can enrich your travel life with safety.

However, TIGGO 7 PRO is an urban entry luxury SUV with both technology configuration and fashionable exterior, which is filled with a sense of youth and fashion. With respect to technology configuration, TIGGO 7 PRO is equipped with a 7-inch multi-functional full-screen LCD instrument, 10.25-inch central control screen and 8-inch intelligent air conditioner LCD touch screen. Moreover, it boasts intelligent voice and other technology configurations so as to meet the driving needs of trendsetters.

Chery is a vehicle manufacturing enterprise focusing on technology research and development, and also a benchmark enterprise taking the lead in international layout. Up to now, Chery has established five R&D centers around the world, with a strong R&D team of 7,000 people and 14,000+ authorized patents, thus possessing the hard core strength comparable to the international first-class brands.

As a flagship product, TIGGO Gemini's launch in Australia shows Chery's importance to this market as always. In a word, these two new products will also shoulder Chery's important mission of entering Australia and New Zealand, and provide impetus for the implementation of globalization strategy and the realization of the corporate goal of international first-class automobile brands.