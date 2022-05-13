Shinta VR Named as 2022 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum, Strengthening Its Footing in the Global Metaverse Industry

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

This year's cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Shinta VR, the first and most impactful immersive technology company based in Indonesia with a global outreach in more than 12 countries offering a variety of virtual reality products and services, made it to the selection for its contributions in the field of immersive technology development, gearing up to become a global metaverse company.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinta VR, the first and most impactful immersive technology company based in Indonesia, was selected among hundreds of candidates of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Shinta VR is committed to be a pioneer and major player in the immersive technology (AR/VR) industry since its establishment in 2016, managing more than 120 local and global AR/VR projects in more than 12 countries. From day one, Shinta VR puts strong commitment to delivering positive impacts, both addressing the needs of business and society through immersive technologies. Today, backed with a strong expertise and experiences in the industry, Shinta VR is gearing up to become a global metaverse company focusing on delivering real-world utilities for impactful purposes and the greater good.



Shinta VR Team

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Andes Rizky as Founder and Managing Director of Shinta VR will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Shinta VR will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Shinta VR to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "Shinta VR and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

Shinta VR's Founder and Managing Director, Andes Rizky, stated, "We feel honoured to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum. This milestone legitimises Shinta VR as being at the forefront of the immersive technology industry on a national and global level, where our new technologies and innovations are poised to have a significant impact on business and society, especially in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe that immersive technology will have a greater use if we can implement it to create impact in society and should be accessible to everyone. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

In addition to his role at Shinta VR, Andes also serves as the Chairman of the Indonesia VR/AR Association (INVRA). Together with INVRA, Shinta VR has been actively encouraging the development of the local immersive technology industry by collaborating with various parties, one of them is by taking part in building the fundamentals of this industry alongside the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia. With his involvement in the Technology Pioneer community, he believes that Shinta VR can contribute further to spurring the industry development.

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here .

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here:

http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About Shinta VR:

Shinta VR is the first and most impactful immersive technology company based in Indonesia established in 2016 and has been managing more than 120 local and global AR/VR projects in more than 12 countries. Shinta VR aspires to create a positive impact on business and the larger community by providing immersive technologies. Shinta VR offers a variety of virtual reality products and services, including Millealab, a VR platform with 3D and VR educational content aimed at assisting students at school with their learning activities; SpaceCollab, a virtual meeting system that can connect people all over the world with realistic 3D views; Virtual Influencer System; and Maha5, a virtual YouTuber agency.

Shinta VR is acknowledged to be the cutting-edge of immersive technology development in Indonesia and has worked in various industries such as telecommunications, oil and gas, property, healthcare, market research, job training centre, academic and government institutions, and many more to come. For more information, please visit us on: https://shintavr.com/

About World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public-and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.