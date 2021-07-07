ShipBob Launches First Australia-Based Fulfillment Center in Melbourne

ShipBob expands its fulfillment network into its fifth country to more efficiently reach consumers in Australia, as well as four new domestic sites in the United States

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, the leading cloud-based logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its first fulfillment center in Australia has officially opened for business. In today's convenience economy, this enables ecommerce businesses around the world to thrive within Australia by addressing their customers' expectations of fast and affordable shipping.

The fulfillment center is in Melbourne, Australia, which is the second largest city in the country, and is in very close proximity to Tullamarine airport. This new location allows for easy access to the Eastern coast, where about 80% of the Australian population lives. By being located in Melbourne, ShipBob customers will be able to ship domestically and reduce shipping costs, improve the customer experience with shorter transit times, remove import duties and reduce purchase barriers for their Australian customers.

ShipBob partnered with Australia Post, securing discounted shipping rates and fast delivery times, with a majority of shipments arriving in 1-3 business days. ShipBob will assist their customers through the process of becoming a non-resident importer and sending freight to the Australian fulfillment center with the option to leverage ShipBob's relationships with cross-border freight specialists.

"Our mission is to democratize fulfillment for direct-to-consumer brands of all sizes around the world, and our customers have expressed interest in expanding their reach into Australia," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Like our entire fulfillment network, our Australian fulfillment center will be held to the ShipBob promise of reliable, fast, and inexpensive shipping with end-to-end transparency from one dashboard, managing all of our customers' inventory, orders and sales channels."

"As an Australian business, we're excited to gain access to ShipBob's fulfillment solutions in our home country. With physical distance, time zones, and regulatory differences always playing a factor when expanding internationally, finding a trusted 3PL years ago was definitely not easy," said ShipBob customer, Zula Badral, Head of Operations at Karst. "However, with ShipBob's easy-to-use, functional, and reliable software, as well as their knowledgeable, responsive team, ShipBob has done a stellar job of supporting our growth in North America, our largest market. We're keen for and confident that they will bring the same expertise to Australia.

Additionally, ShipBob just opened four new US fulfillment centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois and California to further expand their regional fulfillment network and increase capacity in the United States. Last week, ShipBob announced a $200 million Series E funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures, valuing the company well over $1 billion.

Ecommerce brands that are interested in partnering with ShipBob to take advantage of their global fulfillment network can find more information here: https://fulfillment.shipbob.com/australia/

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products and inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 24 fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, England, Ireland and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

