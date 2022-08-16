Shiqiang Song: The Original Wealth of Shenzhen Huaqiang North and BDS Beidou System

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The navigation and positioning industry is the cornerstone of the national informatization construction, including navigation, positioning and time service systems. People are familiar with the Beidou system BDS and the American GPS system. Kinghelm has been deeply engaged in the Beidou industry for 15 years. From the research and development of the first generation Beidou GPS module to the development, production and sales of the Beidou GPS antenna connecting line RF coaxial connector and other products, "Kinghelm" brand is welcomed by customers in the Beidou navigation and positioning industry.

Recently, the Chairman of Kinghelm, a famous "Beidou expert" in the industry - Mr. Song Shiqiang issued an article to discuss BDS Beidou system and Kinghelm Beidou antenna products. In the article, he also introduced the historical development and wealth creation process of Huaqiangbei, and explained "the industrial source of the next billionaire". Mr. Song Shiqiang's ability to create the core technology in the semiconductor field is closely related to the spirit of his parents. He recalls the days when his father and the predecessors of the Sichuan army fought against foreign enemies. He is proud of this and keeps his determination to love and defend peace in his heart. The spirit also supports his career, and urges him to continue to cultivate the electronic technology industry and make hard technology products.

