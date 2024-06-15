Shly Deck Company Expands Services to Include Fence Installation for Summer 2024

Family-owned contracting company continues to elevate outdoor living spaces for home owners and business with new deck installation / construction and now fence installation services.

—

Shly Deck Company, a family-owned contracting company renowned for providing simple, affordable, and reliable outdoor living solutions, is excited to announce the addition of fence installation services to their offerings this summer. With established offices in Pittsburgh, PA, and Columbus, OH, Shly Deck Company continues to elevate outdoor spaces with this new venture, providing comprehensive solutions for both residential and commercial properties.

Shly Deck Company has built a reputation for excellence through its dedication to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and innovative design. Specializing in new deck construction, deck replacements, and custom deck design projects, the company has been a trusted partner in transforming outdoor spaces. The expansion into fence installation services marks a significant milestone in their mission to offer complete outdoor living solutions.

Starting this summer, Shly Deck Company will provide a variety of fence installation options to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The service will include the installation of new fences as well as the replacement of old ones. Customers can choose from a range of materials including wood, vinyl, and aluminum, ensuring that there is a perfect solution for every aesthetic and functional requirement.

Whether the goal is to enhance privacy, improve security, or simply add an elegant touch to the property, Shly Deck Company's experienced team is ready to deliver top-notch service. The new fencing services are designed to complement their existing deck offerings, allowing customers to create a cohesive and beautiful outdoor environment.

"At Shly Deck Company, we are passionate about helping our clients create outdoor spaces that are not only functional but also beautiful and inviting," said Pavel Shlyahovsky, CEO of Shly Deck Company. "Adding fence installation to our services allows us to provide even more comprehensive solutions to our customers. Whether you need a secure boundary for your backyard or a stylish addition to your business's exterior, our team has the expertise to bring your vision to life."

Shly Deck Company’s fence installation services include:

Wood Fences: Classic and versatile, wood fences are a popular choice for their natural beauty and adaptability to any landscape.

Classic and versatile, wood fences are a popular choice for their natural beauty and adaptability to any landscape. Vinyl Fences: Known for their durability and low maintenance, vinyl fences are an excellent option for those seeking a long-lasting and attractive solution.

Known for their durability and low maintenance, vinyl fences are an excellent option for those seeking a long-lasting and attractive solution. Aluminum Fences: Combining strength and elegance, aluminum fences provide a sleek, modern look with the added benefit of being rust-resistant and easy to maintain.





Shly Deck Company’s commitment to quality is evident in every project they undertake. Each fence installation is handled with meticulous attention to detail, using only the highest quality materials. Their team of skilled professionals works closely with clients from the initial consultation through to the final installation, ensuring that each project meets the specific needs and preferences of the customer.

"Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do," added Shlyahovsky. "We understand that a fence is not just a boundary; it’s an integral part of your home or business’s outdoor space. That’s why we take great care to ensure that every fence we install is not only functional but also enhances the overall aesthetic of the property."

To learn more about Shly Deck Company’s new fence installation services, visit their website at https://shlydeckcompany.com/services/fencing-installation/. For inquiries or to schedule a free estimate, contact their offices in Pittsburgh, PA, or Columbus, OH today.

About Shly Deck Company

Shly Deck Company is a family-owned contracting business specializing in outdoor living solutions. With offices in Pittsburgh, PA, and Columbus, OH, the company offers a range of services including new deck construction, deck replacements, custom deck design projects, and now, fence installation. Known for their simple, affordable, and reliable approach, Shly Deck Company is dedicated to helping clients enhance their outdoor spaces.



Contact Info:

Name: Pavel Shlyahovsky

Email: Send Email

Organization: Shly Deck Company

Address: 2671 Sawbury Blvd Suite B, Columbus, OH 43235

Phone: (614) 259-7427

Website: https://shlydeckcompany.com



Release ID: 89132764

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.