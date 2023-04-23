Shop2U Platform Officially Entered the Southeast Asian Market, Will Create Nearly 2 Million Jobs in Three Years

Southeast Asia is one of the most promising e-commerce markets in the world, and although it is not as mature as the U.S. and European e-commerce markets, it is growing extremely fast. According to the April 20 report, the world-renowned emerging e-commerce Shop2U decided to officially enter Southeast Asia, increasing market investment in the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and other places to provide low-cost, compliant and efficient services for individuals and businesses operating e-commerce worldwide.

Many internationally renowned e-commerce platforms have invested significant financial and material resources to set up sites in Southeast Asia. Shop2U platform also plans to invest a total of $752 million, aiming to accelerate the global expansion of e-commerce companies. In addition, to address the pain points of its customers in Southeast Asia, it has adopted localized logistics solutions, improved its infrastructure, and harnessed the power of new technologies to engage with users and customers and improve business efficiency.

Providing consumers with a wider selection of goods and better prices, Shop2U's digital intelligence solutions based on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things help to digitally transform and upgrade thousands of industries in local markets. The platform's digital capabilities can realize the use of digital tools in multiple trade segments, reduce the workflow of foreign trade enterprises, and realize the digitization of orders.

Shop2U platform has become a high-profile e-commerce platform over the past few years, with strategic partnerships with several international brands. Due to its outstanding performance, it has taken a leading position in emerging e-commerce markets in recent years, and the platform has also achieved good results and public recognition in various countries, driving changes in the spending habits of millions of users.

In addition to this, Shop2U leverages the power of new technologies to engage with users and customers and improve business efficiency. The platform chooses cryptocurrency transactions to accomplish openness and low cost, can accept crypto payments, settle crypto assets and seamlessly integrate between Web2 and Web3 finance, providing consumers with a convenient and fast way to shop.

Shop2U allows users in over 100 countries to make payment transactions in more than 30 legal currencies, further enhancing capital efficiency and customer experience through an optimized onboarding process and dedicated support for cryptocurrencies, building a good open service ecology for global-scale businesses or individuals, and helping to further meet the needs of residents' consumer upgrades.

Shop2U said the platform will also actively expand its market overseas, upholding the purpose of sustainable development, so that global trade can achieve economic and social benefits, changing the way of life and consumption of people around the world, while everyone can obtain richer returns.

