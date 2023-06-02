ShopDunk & The iPhone 14 Series: An Apple Authorized Reseller In Vietnam

ShopDunk is an Apple Authorized Reseller in Vietnam. The products include iPhone, iPad, iMac, Apple Watch, AirPods, accessories, and more. The iPhone 14 Series is distributed at ShopDunk in four versions: 14 Standard, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

ShopDunk is an Apple Authorized Reseller in Vietnam that exclusively sell Apple products since September 2020. can find a wide range of Apple products at ShopDunk, including iPhone, iPad, iMac, Apple Watch, AirPods, accessories, and many more. ShopDunk is also one of the few retailers that have successfully developed a chain of Apple standard stores and Apple Mono Stores in Vietnam, bringing Apple-standard shopping spaces to Vietnamese customers. Whenever Apple launches a new product in the United States and Singapore, it quickly becomes available at ShopDunk stores, which allows Apple enthusiasts to experience the latest products without waiting long.

ShopDunk is a preferred destination for numerous Vietnamese smartphone-lovers and iFans. Not only striving to bring the latest products from Apple in the quickest time possible, but ShopDunk also creates unforgettable experiences for its customers. A notable example is the iPhone 14 Series' launch event at ShopDunk, which utilized fly cams for delivery to customers' hands. This unique approach attracted nearly 3,000 participants and gave its customers a truly memorable experience.

The iPhone 14 series has made a splash in the smartphone market with significant improvements. The Pro and Pro Max versions have incorporated all the top-notch upgrades from Apple, including the high-performance A16 chipset, a cutting-edge 48MP camera system, ProMotion 120Hz technology, exceptional safety features and impressive, vibrant color options.

ShopDunk is a trusted destination for purchasing Apple products in Vietnam. The iPhone 14 Series (view here: https://shopdunk.com/iphone-14-series) is distributed at ShopDunk in four versions:

iPhone 14.iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The display of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max versions has been expanded through camera and screen bezel design changes. The innovative Always-On display feature debits in the iPhone 14 generation, allowing for information such as time, calendar, weather, message notifications, and incoming calls to be shown even when the screen is dimmed. Users can check information without turning on the full screen, enhancing convenience and reducing energy consumption.

The iPhone 14 Series has Super Retina XDR displays, delivering high brightness and vividness and significantly sharper and more lifelike images. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions feature ProMotion 120Hz technology, which enables smoother scrolling and improved power efficiency, while the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions have a 60Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus' front camera design retains the same notch design as the previous generation. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's front camera design has been improved, replacing the notch with a Dynamic Island design that can dynamically change its shape to maximize the display area. All four iPhone 14 versions have upgraded aperture and lenses, improving autofocus, low-light performance and reducing lens flare, resulting in sharp selfie photos and clear video calls.

The iPhone 14 Series' rear camera system has been improved with larger lens sizes compared to the previous generation. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a 48MP main camera for high-quality 4K video recording, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens, which excels in capturing photos in low-light conditions, delivering high-quality images even at night.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with the A15 Bionic 5 GPU processor, which uses a 5nm manufacturing process, similar to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max versions. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, are equipped with the A16 Bionic processor, utilizing the latest 4nm manufacturing process, delivering breakthrough performance, ultra-fast processing, and significant power efficiency. The A16 Bionic processor allows users to handle high-intensity graphics software and multitask more comfortably.

The iPhone 14 Series models distributed by ShopDunk come with the VN/A code, ensuring that they are genuine products officially distributed by Apple in the Vietnamese market. The VN/A code on Apple products creates a more comfortable experience when Vietnamese users can enhance the warranty coverage period of 12 months.

ShopDunk distributes Apple products with official warranty coverage at ShopDunk Care service centers. ShopDunk Care is the authorized Apple service center in Vietnam. The technicians at ShopDunk Care undergo comprehensive training and receive professional certifications from Apple. The inspection, repair, and replacement processes at ShopDunk Care adhere to strict Apple standards, ensuring the security of customer information. ShopDunk implements a policy of extending a 90-day warranty for replaced components if there are manufacturer-related defects beyond the original warranty period.

For more information about the iPhone 14 Series at ShopDunk, please visit: https://shopdunk.com/iphone-14-series

