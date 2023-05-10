ShopDunk - The Reseller Brings Apple-standard Shopping Spaces To Vietnamese Customers

ShopDunk is an Apple-authorized reseller in Vietnam that exclusively sell Apple products. All 60 ShopDunk stores are designed and operated to bring an Apple standard space to Vietnamese customers.

ShopDunk is a unit owned by the HESMAN Group that specializes in selling Apple products and accessories in Vietnam. The vision of HESMAN Group is to create all 60 ShopDunk stores across Vietnam to become places where Vietnamese customers have experiences as they go shopping at Apple stores.

The number of Apple users is getting bigger and bigger in Vietnam. It indicates that Vietnamese people love Apple and deserve to treat as customers in countries where Apple sets up its stores. Therefore, Dung Doan, the CEO of ShopDunk, convinced Apple to accept the brand to open Apple mono stores in Vietnam.

Nowadays ShopDunk has succeeded in convincing Apple and already owns 11 stores nationwide. The brand designs and operates its stores by following Apple regulations. All details in ShopDunk stores are according to Apple standards. That is one of the reasons why, in the past few years, ShopDunk has become a top-of-mind brand when customers find Apple products.

At all ShopDunk stores, customers can find all Apple products and accessories, including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Watch, AirPod, Apple pencil, mouse, keyboard, charges & cables, etc. All the latest Apple products are available at ShopDunk stores across the country. ShopDunk is one of the earliest places in Vietnam that sell newly launched Apple products.

Not only focusing on selling genuine Apple products, but the CEO of ShopDunk also cares much about customer experience. Among the many other Apple product retailers, the strategy to set them apart and stands out is bringing the best customer service.

"Customer experience" becomes the crucial guiding principle that all ShopDunk CEO and staff keep in mind to bring the best service to customers.

All ShopDunk staff has to follow Apple regulations in serving customers. They are trained on brand and products to become experts in Apple to accompany and assist customers in utilizing all the product's optimal functionality.

For instance, ShopDunk has a team dedicated to MacBook usage. They can guide customers on how to use software set up on a MacBook rather than just advising on price and promotions. According to the CEO of ShopDunk, when a customer purchases a $1,000 MacBook, they should know how to utilize it in a way worth $1,000.

Providing the most friendly and comfortable experience is one of the brand's strengths. They allow customers freely explore and experience the entire range of iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Watch, and Apple accessories firsthand.

ShopDunk is building an All-In-One ecosystem that only provides Apple's high-tech products and services, creating a comprehensive experience for customers in Vietnam.

Most customers who purchase at ShopDunk leave positive feedback about the service's quality here. For more information about ShopDunk, please visit: https://shopdunk.com

About the store: ShopDunk is the Apple Authorized Reseller in Vietnam, owning 11 Apple Mono Stores following 100% Apple regulations. ShopDunk is a strategic unit of the HESMAN Group.

About Us: /ShopDunk/

