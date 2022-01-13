Shopee announces new initiatives to power growth of digital retail, unlocked new ‘$100 million’ milestone for brand partners

Businesses on Shopee Mall continue to see robust growth as majority of brands doubled their sales in the past year

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 January 2022 - At the Shopee Brands Summit 2022 held today at the Grand Hyatt Singapore, Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, announced new initiatives that will empower businesses on Shopee Mall to unlock new growth milestones. This comes after a year of strong growth momentum on Shopee Mall, where the majority of Shopee's brand partners more than doubled their Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) year-on-year, as they adapted to major shifts in the retail landscape.









The five brand partners of the Shopee $100 Million Dollar Club with Terence Pang, COO, Shopee (third from right).





At the event, Shopee also unveiled five brand partners who made it to the 'Shopee 100 Million Dollar Club' , an exclusive programme launched last year that awards brands who achieve at least US$100 million in GMV with bonus perks, including a dedicated regional brand campaign. The five brands are L'Oreal Group, Oppo, realme, Samsung and Xiaomi.





Terence Pang, Chief Operating Officer of Shopee said, "We are thankful for the tremendous support shown by our brand partners in 2021. As retail becomes hyper-digital and shopping online becomes integral to people's lives, we believe that there is huge room for growth in this region. By working together with our brand partners, we will continue to expand and enhance Shopee Mall to serve more customers and scale to greater heights. I would like to congratulate our partners for their achievements last year, and look forward to creating better brand experiences for our users in the year ahead."

In 2021, Shopee launched the Regional Champion Brands Programme (RCBP)[1] and worked closely with the brand partners to co-create regional campaigns that saw great success, making up almost one-fifth of participating brands' annual GMV. Following the success, Shopee will continue to support the 20 brand partners[2] onboarded this year with priority access to new initiatives and campaigns that will deliver high business impact. RCBP partners will also enjoy early consideration for pilot brand protection initiatives, such as feedback forums and new tools to simplify and expedite submissions on brand protection matters.

Strengthen ecosystem with enhanced marketing, partnerships and data tools

As the pandemic accelerated the shift to online and gave rise to new digital consumers, many are expected to continue to frequently shop online for everything, from groceries to branded items. In the last two years of the pandemic, Shopee Mall saw an 8x increase in the number of users shopping online at least once a month .

To help more businesses capture this growing base of new and existing digital consumers, Shopee will also boost its efforts across key growth drivers to widen their reach, as well as strengthen engagement with users on the platform.





1) Increasing brand awareness through broader marketing efforts

Mega shopping events - Shopee will be introducing a new mega shopping event on 15 March (3.15) to deliver greater excitement and deals for shoppers in the first half of the year. There will also be four new Shopee Premium regional campaigns to help premium brands cater to the increasing demand for premium and luxury products online. Since its launch, Shopee Premium has scaled efforts in reaching the rising class of digital luxury shoppers, achieving 8x growth in traffic, and shoppers outside Tier-1 cities contributing to more than 50% of purchases.

New Sampling channel - With consumers looking to try products before purchasing online, Shopee will be building a sampling channel to help brands in the FMCG, Beauty and Toys, Kids and Babies categories attract new shoppers. This feature enables shoppers to buy sample-size products where they will also receive store vouchers to incentivize their next purchase. This has shown to be an effective method in driving discovery and conversion as brands that participated in the pilot at last year's 12.12 shopping event recruited up to 90% of new buyers .

2) Driving higher business performance with innovative solutions





Shopee has also expanded its suite of marketing solutions and tools to optimise marketing impact and returns for businesses.

Facebook Ads on Seller Centre - Shopee is deepening collaboration with Meta, and will be one of the first e-commerce platforms to integrate Facebook Ads for the region's largest community of online sellers. Providing one-stop access to Facebook Ads on Shopee Seller Centre will enable millions of sellers to create and manage campaigns easily and quickly. Facebook Ads have been shown to deliver good campaign performance with sellers in the Electronics category achieving 14 times return on investment in 2021.

New Shopee Display ads - Brands on Shopee Mall can now purchase new homepage banner display ads to showcase their campaigns. This will give them the highest exposure in-app and help to drive on-site traffic to their store and products. Last year, sales generated by Shopee Ads increased by 200% overall[3] .

New Customer Intelligence Dashboard - Brands can now access more insights on shopper demographics and segmentation to customise their e-commerce and marketing strategies. With a better understanding of customer preferences, brands will be able to improve their customer engagement and deliver a more personalised experience in-app.





3) Elevating brand experiences with upgraded engagement tools

Shopee will also be upgrading its popular suite of shopper engagement features to continue delivering more immersive, personalised and entertaining experiences that contribute to deeper brand affinity and loyalty.





Shopee BeautyCam - The AR-enabled makeup try-on tool will be enhanced with new functions such as more colour shades and filters to provide a more immersive online shopping experience. On average, it has helped to drive conversion of up to 3x higher for beauty brands. Shopee will be partnering with more beauty brands to implement this feature for a wider variety of products.





Shopee Mall Brand Memberships - Shopee will enable integration of the online and offline CRM programme for brands, streamlining the customer experience across channels while cultivating customer loyalty and retention. Shopee Mall brand members tend to spend twice as much as non-members per transaction.





Shopee Live - As livestreaming continues to be an important tool to connect with shoppers, Shopee will be using AI to recommend more personalised livestream content and deals based on shopping behaviour and user interests.





Shopee Brands Awards 2022

To celebrate brands' milestones and achievements, Shopee also presented awards to ten brands for their outstanding marketing and commercial performance in 2021 (refer to Appendix for the full list of award categories and winners).

Appendix

Shopee Brands Award 2022 Winners





Award Title Winner Best Customer Engagement Amorepacific Best Product Launch Samsung Best Brand Launch: Premium Shiseido Prestige Best Performing Mega Campaign: FMCG Abbott Best Performing Mega Campaign: Beauty L'Oréal CPD Best Performing Mega Campaign: Electronics Xiaomi Best Performing Mega Campaign: Fashion & Lifestyle Adidas Best in Integrated Marketing Procter & Gamble Best in Always-on Marketing Reckitt Best Performing Enabler - Most Premium Certifications Jet Commerce Best Performing Enabler - Most Certifications Intrepid





[1] The RCBP is a by-invite programme to help top-performing brands on Shopee maximise their online growth potential. They will receive priority support from Shopee in the areas of marketing, innovation and insights. [2] Abbott, Adidas, Amorepacific, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, HP, Huawei, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oreal, LEGO, Nestlé, OPPO, Procter & Gamble, Philips, Reckitt Benckiser, Realme, Samsung, Shiseido, Vivo, Xiaomi [3] Compared to January to June 2021 period

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It was launched in 7 markets in 2015 to connect consumers, sellers, and businesses in the region.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea's other core businesses include its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.





About Shopee Mall

Shopee Mall is the region's leading online mall offering one-stop access to a wide range of international and local brands and retailers. Shoppers can enjoy three guarantees delivered by Shopee Mall -- 100% authentic products, free returns and free shipping. With always-on deals, entertainment and a robust loyalty programme, Shopee Mall offers an unparalleled online shopping experience and best value all year round. Shopee Premium was introduced in 2020 to add greater variety to Shopee Mall. Users can shop from a curated selection of premium fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from renowned luxury brands.





#Shopee #ShopeeMall

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.