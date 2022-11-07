Shopee: The Future of E-Commerce with Malaysian Influencers

Notes to Editor

The 2022 "The Future of E-Commerce with Malaysian Influencers" survey was conducted by Shopee Marketplace, between 28 September and 26 October 2022. Voluntary feedback was obtained from 2,459 Malaysian buyers and 1,035 Malaysian sellers on the platform.

About Shopee

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 7 November 2022 - Today, Shopee Malaysia hosted the Future of E-Commerce with Malaysian Influencers, a virtual forum discussing the relatability of influencer community online. The panel featured four keynote speakers:Emphasising the power of livestreaming to build more engaging and personalised relationships online, Kenneth Soh said:Hanita Sayuti, Shopee Bintang Seller who also runs a fragrance business called Zheo Lab said,Speaking on the future of e-commerce, influencers Nikki Wong (shop owner of Bitcraft) and Syazwani Md Saad (a reviewer on home and living products) both agree that listening with empathy and developing personalised content are important for building long-term customer loyalty. Nikki shared,Nikki is part of Shopee Live's All Stars community, an active and supportive group of influencers who frequently share product reviews, DIY tips, and even feedback on each other's livestream feeds.Swazwani added,In the "Future of E-Commerce with Malaysian Influencers" survey of 2,459 buyers,through bonding and interacting with followers, fostering strong brand relationships, and staying relevant. In other words, to future proof themselves and stand out in a crowd, Shopee encourages influencers to continue building loyalty by being authentically human in their content and engagements.Hashtag: #Shopee

