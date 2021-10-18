Consumers can shop for new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11 from brands such as Asus, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Surface

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's leading e-commerce platform Shopee is launching an exclusive campaign to introduce the new Windows 11 operating system (OS) alongside Microsoft and its regional PC brand partners such as Asus, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and more. The regional campaign was launched on 13 October across six markets -- Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam – to showcase the latest features and innovation behind Windows 11.



Shopee to offer exclusive launch deals on new PCs powered by Microsoft’s latest Windows 11

Shoppers can check out the dedicated Windows 11 campaign homepage on Shopee Mall, which will include educational content, vouchers and a featured collection of new PCs and devices. They can also look forward to exclusive deals for new PCs with built-in Windows 11 OS, and guidance on upgrades for eligible devices.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled total PC shipments in Asia Pacific to reach 25 million units with an 8.3% growth year-over-year[1]. With working from home now a default arrangement, consumers are relying heavily on their PCs to improve productivity and efficiency. Many have also made the move to upgrade their PCs to support increasingly digital lifestyles, from online gaming and entertainment to connecting with loved ones, and much more.

Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director at Shopee, added, "Shopee continues to see strong demand in technology products, such as laptops and smart gadgets among users in the region. We are delighted to give our shoppers first-hand access to experiencing innovative new launches, such as the latest Windows 11-powered PCs. We look forward to offering shoppers more great deals with brands on Shopee Mall."

Anne Lepissier, General Manager, Southeast Asia, Korea, India, Consumer Sales and Marketing, Microsoft said, "We are excited for consumers to experience Windows 11 through the PC of their choice. Windows 11 has been designed to create a digital space for each person to thrive in today's environment. Through the campaigns that Shopee will be running, we look forward to sharing with shoppers how they can best utilize their PCs with Windows 11's innovation and empower them to achieve more in their daily, hybrid life. We look forward to engaging directly with online customers through immersive formats like Shopee Live."

Through the campaign, Microsoft will engage with shoppers via Shopee's engagement tools such as Shopee Live to drive awareness and consideration for Windows 11 PCs. Shoppers can look forward to a live product demonstration by a tech expert showcasing PCs that are powered by Windows 11, and how it aims to elevate digital experiences for users. Shoppers can also stand a chance to win Windows 11 merchandise during the livestream.

