Shopee unveils new initiatives to power the next phase of growth for brands and uplift the Shopee Mall experience

As e-commerce in the region accelerates, brands learnt new ways to attract and retain consumers at the first Shopee Brands Summit

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 January 2021 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, today unveiled a series of new initiatives and features for Shopee Mall[1], at the inaugural Shopee Brands Summit 2021, held at Andaz Singapore. The event saw Shopee's leadership team share the 2021 roadmap for brands to capture the next wave of growth in the region's US$172 billion[2] e-commerce market, as consumers shop and spend more online. Since launching Shopee Mall, orders have grown by 10 times, indicative of a growing consumer demand. Similarly, the ongoing impact of the pandemic on retail traffic has also driven more brands to expand their online businesses, with the number of official stores on Shopee Mall doubling in the past year.

















In his welcome address, Chris Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Shopee said, "Shopee Mall is an integral part of our business, and we have a strong track record of helping brands to transit, grow and succeed online. Today, Shopee Mall houses more than 20,000 international and local brands, a four-fold increase from when we first launched in 2017. As opportunities in Southeast Asia's digital economy continue to flourish, we are committed to strengthening our support for brands to boost their online presence, drive sales and serve consumers better. We will also continue to innovate our platform, services and features to meet the ever changing needs of our consumers, delivering a seamless and fun shopping experience."





New programmes to help high-performing brands scale new heights





At the summit, Shopee announced the launch of two new programmes that aim to help top performing brands maximise their online growth potential. This includes the Regional Champion Brands Programme, a by-invite program comprising 16 brands who will receive priority support from Shopee in the areas of marketing, innovation and insights. These brands will receive exclusive access to Shopee's campaigns and new feature launches, as well as dedicated support to further grow their business.

The second programme is the '100 Million Dollar Club', which challenges brands to achieve USD100 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) within the year. The first ten brands to unlock this milestone will be rewarded with special perks, including privileged access to exclusive business insights, increased campaign exposure, media support and more.





New features and initiatives to empower brands





In addition to the two new programmes, Shopee will also be rolling out a series of new initiatives and improvements to help brands acquire new consumers, increase consumer retention and optimise their online performance.

1) Increasing brand awareness and reach among different consumer segments



This year, Shopee will be scaling up on its mega shopping events and brand collaborations to boost brands' online visibility and capture new consumers. This includes helping brands to reach new consumer demographics, such as the growing segment of affluent consumers shopping online for premium products. As such, Shopee will be scaling up its Shopee Premium offerings and campaigns and expanding its assortment to include more premium fashion and beauty brands.



To help fast-moving consumer (FMCG) brands capture a growing segment of online grocery shoppers, Shopee will also be ramping up on Shopee Mart, a one-stop shop that allows consumers to conveniently purchase a wide variety of groceries and personal care products.





2) Providing brands with more ways to connect and engage with existing consumers

In addition to helping brands reach new consumer segments, Shopee's suite of in-app engagement tools also allow brands to continuously connect and engage with existing consumers. For instance, Shopee most recently upgraded its popular Shopee Live feature to support co-streaming, which allows for more dynamic and interactive entertainment for viewers during brands' livestreams.

Shopee also introduced the Brand Membership program for brands to increase consumer retention by rewarding shoppers with loyalty points when they shop from brands' Official Stores on Shopee Mall. This encourages more frequent purchase and deepens brands' understanding of their consumers' purchasing habits and references.

Finally, Shopee also provides brands with an extensive range of warehouse and fulfilment support, allowing them to fulfil orders quickly and reliably all year round. This translates to a more seamless shopping experience for consumers and in turn, increased consumer satisfaction and likelihood of repurchase.

3) Optimising brands' performance with enhanced data-driven tools

As the online space becomes increasingly competitive, Shopee is constantly upgrading its data-driven tools to empower brands to track, analyse and optimise their store performance. This includes an enhanced marketing and business data portal that provides brands with centralised access to market intelligence, product rankings, store traffic and more, giving them useful insights to guide decision-making and drive sustained growth.

Shopee Brands Awards 2021





To celebrate brands' milestones and achievements, Shopee also presented awards to ten brands for their outstanding marketing and commercial performance (refer to Appendix for full list of award categories and winners).

At the closing of the event, Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director and Head of Regional Brand Partnerships at Shopee, reiterated Shopee's commitment to brands, and said, "We are all gathered here today because we share the common goal and commitment to deliver the best shopping experience for our users and customers. With our strong and dedicated teams in each of our markets, Shopee is confident of taking brands to the next level in an increasingly digital-first world."

Appendix





Award Title Winner Best Campaign: Creative Concept Procter & Gamble Best Campaign: Original Content Disney Best Campaign: User Engagement L'Oreal Best Product Launch Samsung Best Tech Innovation Unilever Fastest Growing Electronics Brand Huawei Fastest Growing Beauty Brand Amore Pacific Fastest Growing Fashion Brand Adidas Fastest Growing FMCG Brand Reckitt Benckiser Best Sales Performance Xiaomi





[1] Shopee Mall is a dedicated space offering authentic products from thousands of renowned international and local brands, guaranteed by Shopee [2] Google-Temasek-Bain, 'e-Conomy SEA 2020' projected that Southeast's e-commerce market will be worth US$172 billion by 2025

