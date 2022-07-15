Shopify introduces POS Hardware with integrated Shopify Payments to help Singapore merchants sell everywhere their customers are

Only Shopify POS unifies online and in-store sales and makes checkout seamless

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopify today announced the availability of the all-new Shopify POS and integrated hardware, Wisepad 3, to merchants in Singapore. With things nearly back to normal, Singaporeans are returning to physical stores, even as they continue to do some of their shopping on marketplaces, social media platforms and mobile apps. The only point-of-sale system that seamlessly connects to Shopify stores and helps merchants sell everywhere their customers are, Shopify POS will enable Singaporean merchants to better connect with their customers in Singapore and elsewhere.

"From tracking inventory to customer service management, selling in person is still harder than it has to be, especially with mobile-savvy Singaporean consumers who are shopping across diverse channels, apps and platforms," says Bharati Balakrishnan, Regional Head, SEA, Shopify. "Shopify POS will help Singaporean merchants manage this multitude of channels by unifying their online and offline sales."

Shopify merchants in Singapore will be able to leverage key Shopify POS features including:

A single, powerful back office that lets them manage products, payments, and customers across all the places where they sell, in store and online.

Checkout anywhere

Take your smartphone or tablet to your customer, and check out on the spot.

Shopify Payments is now available for retailers selling in-person, along with a new fully integrated card reader - the WisePad 3. Retailers will now be able to accept all major payment methods however and wherever they need to, seamlessly integrated with Shopify POS.

Paired with Shopify POS, Singapore merchants can now unlock all the benefits that unified commerce with Shopify has to offer.

Integrated Payments on Easy-to-use Hardware

Sell how and where your customers want to buy - reliably and securely

Making the next sale is always top of mind for retailers and the sound of a transaction successfully going through is like a heartbeat. Always make the sale with the Shopify Payments and the WisePad 3.

Accept all major credit cards and mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Accept tap and chip transactions.

Accept payments anywhere - countertop, on the floor, curbside, or on the go with the fully mobile POS and the Wisepad 3 card reader.

For more information about Shopify POS Integrated Payments and Hardware, click here .

Merchant Success Stories

At Swee Lee - one of Asia's largest and among its oldest music stores - "the biggest benefit is for our customers and logistics team, because of the speed and accuracy that transactions can be fulfilled," said Laurent Le Graverend, Laurent Le Graverend, Group CTO of Swee Lee's parent company, Caldecott Music Group. "Customer details can even be updated on the fly - knowing if someone is a guitarist or a drummer helps us target different customer segments in marketing campaigns," he says.

"We started using the POS pro app in February when we moved to our new warehouse, and it has seriously improved our customer engagement and efficiency," says UglyFood's General Manager, Sean Goh. UglyFood aims to eliminate food waste and reimagine the food ecosystem by turning perfectly good (but unattractive) fruit and vegetables into fresh juice, salads and fruit tea.

"The main thing is to ensure that we spend less time trying to iron out issues and more time engaging with our customers," said Tan Chiew Ling, co-founder of luxury women's fashion and lifestyle boutique, Nana & Bird. "We have information about the customers at our fingertips. We know how much you have spent, where you made your last purchase with us and what you bought."

Learn more about how they and other Singapore merchants are using Shopify POS to connect to consumers anywhere, offline and online.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Crate & Barrel Singapore, ErgoTune, EverDesk+, Mighty Jaxx, ONE Championships, Swee Lee Singapore, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.sg.

