Should You Sell Your House to an Investor or List on the Open Market?

You probably aren’t surprised that there are pros and cons to each option and the right decision depends on your priorities.

One of the fundamental differences between an investor and a typical home buyer is what they plan to do with your property after they buy it. A homebuyer aims to live there and make it their primary home. An investor on the other hand sees your home as a business opportunity, whether they intend to rent it out or flip it.

Selling to an investor offers a few key benefits to the seller, including:

No financing delays.

Financing issues happen to be the most common cause of settlement delays — even if the process stays on track, it takes on average around 45 days to close a purchase loan. Real estate investors typically pay cash, meaning you can close in a matter of days and eliminate the risk of financing delays.

Sell ‘as is.’

Let’s say you don’t have the upfront cash to make repairs on your home that would be necessary to attract a buyer on the open market. Some home investors will purchase properties “as is” (at a discount) offering you a lifeline on a home you can’t afford to sell otherwise in a pinch

Minimal prep work.

Selling a house straight to an investor before your house hits the market means you can forget about staging the home for buyers or leaving the house on a Saturday for showing appointments or an open house. That’s a relief.

About CT Cash Homes

We here at CT Cash Homes are different than any other buyers. After you contact us and give us the property information, we will make you a fair, all-cash offer within 48-hours, and that is not even the best part. We never tell you when to close. YOU get to choose. If you are looking to close quickly, we can wrap up the deal and get you the cash in as little as 7 days. To get started, you just need to give us a bit of information about your house and the situation that you are in. To contact us, simply fill out the form on this page, or give us a call at (860) 249-0950 for a faster response. It is our goal to make your life easier by getting you out from under the property that is causing you problems and stressing you out. We can do this by paying a fair and honest price for your house quickly. So the next time you’re searching google for real estate investor ct, real estate investor near me or sell my house fast, click on CT Cash Homes.

Release ID: 89059205