On the Shoulders of Mighty Women, A Best-Selling Book That Teaches Women How To Create Strategic Alliances

—

Lesley Michaels, Amazon best-selling author, announces the launch of her latest book, On the Shoulders of Mighty Women: A Modern Feminist’s Guide to an Equitable, Diverse World. The book discusses numerous problems women have faced over the years, providing an insightful overview of women's various oppressions and challenges. Michaels has spent a considerable amount of time understanding the corporate culture and learning about the fierce competitiveness of women in the corporate world. She nurtured her entrepreneurial spirit and developed and has sold many small businesses. Michaels had always been a student of human behavior. This was when she noticed the immense distress women were going through in the corporate hemisphere. It was one of the main reasons she realized why women would quit. She realized that change was needed, or else women would stop following their dreams, and the industry would lose merit. This inspired Michaels to release this latest book, which offers several practical solutions for women to face life's challenges, create an alliance, and make strategic decisions.



"As women rise, it is imperative that we reach back and lift one with us," says Lesley Michaels. Her research has found that women often do not trust their self-esteem, which leads them to undervalue and misunderstand the abilities that they already have. This is one of many reasons female workers face difficulties at work; it also contributes heavily to workplace inequality between genders. The book emphasizes the development of strategic alliances as an increasing number of women now show a keen interest in leadership and pursuing their goals. Readers have the opportunity to learn from Michaels and her expertise. Women will be better equipped to develop a strong network of alliances across different industries and businesses. It also teaches people to cultivate self-trust. The book encourages women to learn the simple process based on brain science. It’s an inspirational book about the workings of the system and how it inspires dynamic effects. The book On the Shoulders of Mighty Women: A Modern Feminist’s Guide to an Equitable, Diverse World is available at https://lesleymichaels.com/meet-lesley/books.

Michaels’ book focuses on helping women who wish to see themselves in different leadership positions. The book addresses several issues and challenges that women face in their lives, including unpaid labor, equity problems, diversity, and problems related to fractured self-esteem. She invites individuals to take her assessment and discover the holes in their self-trust at https://lesleymichaels.com/self-assessment-tool2.



The book also highlights feminism, what it is, what it is not, and how it is beneficial to women. It focuses on the issue that millennials do not want to be labeled feminists. They recognize that men and women must be treated equally, but they refuse to label themselves as feminists. According to different studies, it has been found that when millennials are asked about specific issues like pay equality or equal opportunity, millennials acknowledge the existence of the problems but still do not believe that it has something to do with feminism. Michaels, through her speaking and book, aims to address these confusions.



About The Author:

Lesley Michaels is a popular visionary leader, entrepreneur, speaker, changemaker, and transformational coach. She is best known for her inspiring impact. From a very young age, she was strongly influenced by her paternal grandmother. A dream at the age of 12 changed her life forever when she decided to pursue her dream. She envisioned creating a platform to bring women into an alliance. She started working towards the fulfillment of her vision, and this is what changed her entire life. Michaels soon became a leader in the coaching industry. She has mentored and coached hundreds of women over the years, helping them overcome their fears and inhibitions in the workplace and life.



Lesley Michaels has always inspired women through her Women We Should Know podcast, events, and coaching.

She offers a platform for women that helps build a creative alliance focused on empowering women, inspiring them with progressive ideas and actionable tips, and helping them face life's challenges. Lesley Michaels has opened her schedule speaking for corporations and events. Details are on her at www.LesleyMichaels.com



About The Company:

International Strategic Alliance of Women (ISAOW) is about collaborative cooperation, social evolution, and innovation. They are committed to fostering collaborative cooperation, innovation, and social evolution. ISAOW's strategy is to create a ripple effect – by focusing attention on the powerful and authentic messages of strong, culturally insightful women. They are committed to helping those nuggets of freedom and self-love reach millions through educational keynote speaking, workshops, and mentoring.



Contact Info:

Name: Lesley Michaels

Email: Send Email

Organization: Never Too Late Media

Address: P.O. Box 547, Ranchos de Taos, NM 87557

Phone: 575-224-2218

Website: https://LesleyMichaels.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fS4nmOpC64k

Release ID: 89078057

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.