Show Off Your SoCal Pet and Win up to $500 in Air-Tro’s Comfy Pets Photo Contest Benefiting Pasadena Humane

Family-owned HVAC company Air-Tro extends a warm invitation to pet enthusiasts across Southern California join our Comfy Pet Photo Contest, featuring enticing cash prizes and contributing to the well-being of animals through support for Pasadena Humane.

As a company dedicated to keeping Californians comfortable, Air-Tro recognizes the importance of extending that comfort to our beloved pets. The Comfy Pet Photo Contest is open to all Southern California residents who believe their pets are masters of cozy positions and fashion icons in snuggly clothing.

"We believe pets deserve the same level of comfort as their owners, and this contest is a fun way for the community to come together, celebrate their adorable pets, and contribute to a meaningful cause," says Bob Helbing, President at Air-Tro.

The contest, which runs until January 10, 2024, invites participants to submit their best comfy pet photos for a chance to win fantastic prizes. The winners will be determined by the photos with the most votes. Prizes include:

1st Place: $500 Gift Card and a $500 Charitable Donation to Pasadena Humane in the winner's name.

Air-Tro extends its heartfelt gratitude to the community members who have supported the company for over 50 years. This contest is a token of appreciation for their loyalty.

To enter, participants must be 18 or older with a Southern California address. Submissions are accepted until January 10, 2024. Not only will participants have the chance to win exciting prizes, but they will also contribute to the well-being of animals through the charitable donation to Pasadena Humane," adds Bob Helbing.

To enter the contest and for more information, visit airtro.com/contest.

About Us: Family-owned and operated, the heating and cooling pros at Air-Tro have been keeping Pasadena, CA and surrounding areas comfortable since 1969. Offering a full range of services for residential and commercial properties, Air-Tro is renowned for their skilled technicians, state-of-the-art equipment, and dedication to customer satisfaction. Their commitment to quality, speed, and unparalleled support has earned them numerous accolades, including multiple Readers’ Choice Awards and Angie's List Super Service Awards. To learn more about what sets Air-Tro Heating and Air apart, and the services that they offer for residential and commercial HVAC systems, visit https://www.airtro.com/about/choose-us

