Shreveport Social Media Marketing, Campaign Optimization Service Expands

The Social Media Lady (318-392-3009) has announced an expansion of its social media marketing service for businesses in Shreveport, LA.

With Facebook currently boasting over 2.32 billion active users, the agency has enhanced its social media marketing service to help local businesses generate more leads through the platform by crafting messages that resonate with their audience's needs and interests.

As part of its expanded offering, The Social Media Lady works with clients to refine and optimize their Facebook campaigns so that they reach out to more qualified leads. The team also helps businesses capitalize on Facebook’s Lookalike Audience feature so that they can engage with more consumers who are likely to be converted into clients, increasing their audience base and bringing in more sales as a result.

Prices are quoted per project, but businesses can also take advantage of the agency's monthly plans, including Start-Up, Active, Growth, Performance, and Production. For smaller businesses looking for a hands-on approach, for instance, the team recommends its basic package, Start-Up, which encompasses the creation of a social media marketing strategy, content scheduling software, and a dedicated account manager.

Every campaign is designed with three goals in mind: to increase website traffic, build conversions, and raise brand awareness. The team explains that they work closely with their clients to get familiar with their unique brand stories in order to create meaningful and powerful social media campaigns that not only attract potential customers but also improve brand perception and reputation.

The Social Media Lady works with local businesses of all sizes across all industries. Aside from companies located in Shreveport, LA, the team counts organizations from Bossier City, Minden, Benton, and Stonewall, LA, among its clients.

A spokesperson for the agency said, "We’ve been doing this for years and have helped so many businesses like yours scale up and convert more customers. When it comes to Facebook advertising, experience counts and that’s why we have happy and satisfied clients whose businesses we’ve grown."

