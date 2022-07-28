Shun Tak Holdings 'Park Nova', the ultra-luxury residence in Singapore won "Best Apartment / Condominium Singapore" at International Property Awards in London

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Nova, a one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxury residence set in the exclusive and prestigious District 10- Singapore, won the "Best Apartment/ Condominium" at International Property Awards in London. The International Property Awards identify the highest levels of achievement in real estate, development, architecture, interior design, and marketing in both the residential and commercial sectors, focusing on services, sustainability, high living standards, ergonomics, originality, and creativity.

Park Nova has previously won the Best Ultra-Luxury Condominium Development in Singapore and Asia by Asia Property Award from PropertyGuru and Top Luxury, Top Boutique Development, Design and Showflat Excellence by Singapore Excellence Award from EdgeProp in 2021.

Park Nova: Vision of Green Living

Park Nova is designed to be a living and breathing urban garden that brings nature closer to the residents of its 54 exclusive residences. Its distinctive biophilic design features a lush vertical garden, copious outdoor space, abundant natural light, verdant communal planters and high-end club facilities for residents' health and wellbeing. Each level is surrounded by lush greenery that improves nature ventilation, cooling, and residents' health. Residents will also be able to enjoy stunning, unobstructed views past the colourful urban garden to bustling Orchard Road and the iconic Botanic Gardens, the first UNESCO Heritage Site in Singapore.

The freehold residence is a three-minute walk away from the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT Station and is close to a host of premium lifestyle attractions, from luxury retail shops and fine dining restaurants to deluxe hotels and urban landmarks along Orchard Road.

International Property Awards - The Epitome of Real Estate Awards

International Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property & real estate industry. It is a world-renowned mark of excellence like the Oscars and Nobel Prize Award. "It is a great honour to receive this award. The award is an affirmation of our belief that luxury is about space, giving the freedom of choice to live the life the residents of Park Nova want. Other than the tangible hallmarks of Park Nova, this intangible attribute is what makes Park Nova an heirloom-worthy asset", said Ms Joanne Goh, Associate Director of Shun Tak Residential Development Pte Ltd.

The awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and USA. Participants enter at the relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines.

Ingenious residence created by the talented design team

Park Nova's biophilic architecture is the brainchild of PLP Architect, an award-winning studio behind some of the world's greenest and most intelligent designs. Inspired by nature, the building is designed in the shape of a butterfly, with two wings representing day and night. With just three units on each level, Park Nova ensures the ultimate privacy for residents.

Park Nova residents can choose from a range of homes - from three bedrooms, three bedrooms plus study, four bedrooms residences and penthouses (size range from 1,432 sq ft to 5,899 sq ft) - that cater to singles, couples and a variety of family types. Each unit comes with interiors of the highest quality as well as fittings and accessories from world-leading luxury brands such as Molteni&C, Vola, Miele and Laufen.

The unique curvature of Park Nova offers 270-degree views from Singapore's expansive cityscape and maintains a sense of connectivity and fluidity throughout the space. Conveniently located within one of Singapore's most connected neighbourhoods, Park Nova is a short walking distance from the city-state's world-famous entertainment, dining, and shopping district, Orchard Road. Appreciating the area's allure, Park Nova is nearby some of the region's most prestigious educational institutions and private medical establishments and is also home to the UNESCO-listed Singapore Botanic Gardens. With all modes of transport highly accessible and with the CBD only a ten-minute drive away, Park Nova's location captures the essence of Singapore as a cosmopolitan city.

About Park Nova

Located at 18 Tomlinson Road, Park Nova was officially launched in May 2021; it has received an overwhelming response from buyers with over 70% sold. The prices of the penthouses set a record high in Singapore. Park Nova offers 54 exclusive units, which range from 1,432 to 5,899 sq ft in size. Exhibiting a unique biophilic design, the 21-storey freehold complex is encircled by a lush vertical garden to promote cross-ventilation to avoid overusing air-conditioning and artificial light, to combine modern luxury living with a green and sustainable lifestyle.

For more information, please visit Park Nova website: www.parknova.com