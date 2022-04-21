SIAM KUBOTA brings AI to augment business efficiency and better support nationwide farming productivity

BANGKOK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that SIAM KUBOTA Corporation Co., Ltd., an ASEAN leader in farm & industrial machinery, is using IBM Planning Analytics with Watson, AI and data analytics to transform its planning, budgeting and forecasting analysis. This will help drive greater operational efficiency and gain the foresight needed to steer its farm and industrial machines leadership effectively. The single-view insights from multi enterprise-wide sources allows SIAM KUBOTA to build accurate forecasts and react to the farmers and agricultural challenges in a more sustainable way.

Many small to large organizations today rely on spreadsheets and silo manual processes that consume the majority of their budgeting and forecasting time. As an innovator that has established a long-term impact on the agriculture industry and society, SIAM KUBOTA is leading the way by adopting IBM Planning Analytics with Watson with extended planning and analytics (xP&A) capabilities to evolve its planning and analysis strategies, forging a sustainable path for agricultural technologies.

SIAM KUBOTA has cut budget reporting time from almost two weeks to less than one day, saving 90% of time needed to complete forecasts, while the planning system processing is 80% faster. Synchronized planning across business units and over 70 data sources provide SIAM KUBOTA a holistic view of performance with operational plans automatically updating financial plans. This helps the company timely adjust operations to respond to market needs and economic factors like oil price and exchange rate.

Built using IBM Cloud Pak® for Data in the midst of pandemic uncertainty, the solution successfully delivered by Amind Group Co., Ltd. through IBM's distributor, Computer Union Co., Ltd., offers SIAM KUBOTA the speed, flexibility and what-if scenarios to test alternative assumptions that helps the company stay ahead of market disruption.

"SIAM KUBOTA's aspiration is to take the technologies and products we have pioneered to solve problems related to food, water, and the environment, in Thailand and across ASEAN," said Takanobu Azuma. President of SIAM KUBOTA Corporation Co., Ltd. "Faster and deeper insights into both financial and operational performance today gives us a forward-looking view of business structures across Thailand, hence enable us to address needs and challenges of agriculturers and farmers in each territory in a more sustainable way."

"In order to address volatility, uncertainty and risk that have been with us for years – and not going away any time soon, organizations need one unified, intelligent solution for budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting and analysis to drive faster and accurate insights and business plans," said Surarit Wuwong, Country Manager, IBM Thailand's Technology Group. "IBM is proud to bring predictive AI capabilities to augment SIAM KUBOTA operational efficiency, flexibility and resilience today, to support the company in its sustainable growth journey amidst economic and business challenges."

About SIAM KUBOTA Corporation Co., Ltd.

SIAM KUBOTA is a leader in agricultural machinery and Agri-innovation for the future, offering a diverse range of products to accommodate all application needs.

About IBM:

For more information about IBM Planning Analytics with Watson, please visit https://www.ibm.com/products/planning-analytics

SIAM KUBOTA brings AI to augment business efficiency and better support nationwide farming productivity



