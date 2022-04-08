Siberkreasi Introduces Gaming -Themed Podcast Class as Part of Year-Long Program

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika/ Kemenkominfo/MCI) and National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi plan to launch a gaming podcast series from 9 April to 24 April 2022 under the framework of "Kelas Podcast Gaming."

This gaming podcast series aims to introduce audio podcasts as an informative and educational medium for Indonesian gamers, creators, and even developers. Alongside the #MakinCakapDigital campaign, MCI invites the public to be more creative in creating many positive and entertaining gaming contents in the form of podcasts.

"We understand that the Indonesia's gaming industry has experienced rapid growth recently due to the massive advancement of mobile device technology. On the other hand, podcast listeners have also significantly grown since 2017. Combining both of them would be expected to bring new opportunities for the Indonesia's gaming communities," stated by Rizki Ameliah, MCI Coordinator of Digital Literacy.

Huge Gaming Potentials

According to a report published by Limelight Networks in 2021, 69.2% of Indonesians who were surveyed now prefer playing video games compared to watching television or movies. Adding to that, 78.8% of Indonesians willingly allocate their leisure time to watch gaming contents on online platforms such as Twitch and Youtube, further proving that the shifting to gaming culture is very real for Indonesians.

More from such report, in terms of gaming frequency, turns out Indonesians spend 8.54 hours per week on average playing games, ranked Indonesia at the 4th position (of 7 surveyed countries) behind China, Germany, and India. This gaming addiction even takes place during working hours with 22.9% of Indonesians confessed that they play video games at work once a week.

Addressing the huge Indonesian gaming potentials, Rizki commented, "Although we have such huge potentials, we are also facing worrisome lack of digital literacy. In light of this, we expect this gaming podcast series will be effective in elevating Indonesia's digital literacy and give birth to new content creators in e-sport industry."

Gaming Podcast Sessions

The gaming podcast series will be divided into 6 insightful sessions, each focusing on the following topics: 1) Landscape of Gaming Podcasts in the Era of New Media; 2) Listening Culture and Opportunities for Gaming Podcasts; 3) Gamer Developers and Safe Speaking Space; 4) From Players to Ethical Creators; 5) Expansion of Gaming Podcasts to Other Media; and 6) The Future of Gaming Podcasts in Indonesia.

The series will be held online and feature diverse and prominent gaming communities as guest speakers, including Indonesian Gaming Association, ESPL Indonesia, Indonesian Gaming Media Association, GGWP E-Sports Community, and GIMBOT.

Gaming enthusiasts may register themselves online via https://s.id/siniargame . For more information and other digital literacy events, please visit http://info.literasidigital.id and follow @siberkreasi on social media.

About The Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further the Indonesian people.